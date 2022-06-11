Skilyr Hicks Cause of Death: America’s Got Talent Contestant Dies Aged 23!

If you tuned into America’s Got Talent in 2013 and witnessed Skilyr Hicks, then 14, sing her original song, “Second Chance,” in front of judges Melanie “Mel B” Brown, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Howard Stern, you’re more than likely to remember her. Before the season’s live rounds in New York City, the gifted singer had progressed through the earlier phases of the competition, but she was eventually eliminated.

Skilyr Hicks, who was only 23 when he died, shocked fans, friends, and family alike when he died suddenly 9 years later. Exactly how did she die, and what was the cause? If you’re interested in knowing everything there is to know about her death right now, keep reading.

What Exactly Happened to Skilyr Hicks that Led to Her Death?

At barely 23 years old, Skilyr died on Dec. 6, 2021, according to TMZ, which announced her death. According to her mother, Jodi, Skilyr was found dead in a friend’s house. As far as the cause of her death is concerned, there has been no confirmed information from her family, police, or the coroner.



Although the cause of Skilyr’s death was not disclosed, her mother, Jodi, revealed that her daughter had struggled with depression and substance misuse.

She went on to say how much her family adored Skilyr and how she “will live on via her music,” as she put it. Even while Skilyr was still living, Jodi claimed that she used music to help those in need.

Read More: Bob Saget’s Official Cause of Death Reveals if Those Heart Attack Rumors Were True

Viral American Idol Contestant and Performer Skilyr Hicks

Skilyr Debuted on The Eighth Season of America’s Got Talent in 2013 when She Was Barely 14 Years Old. a Song She Wrote, Second Chance, Has Been Performed Throughout Her Set. However, She Failed to Advance to The Live Rounds.

She Has Also Been Accused of Beating Three of Her Family Members in A Drunken Rage, Which Made Headlines in The Past. Adding Insult to Injury, She Was Also Charged with Underage Drinking. She Used to Post YouTube Videos of Her Performances, Both at Home and In Front of A Live Audience.



Learn About the Hottest Shows, Movies, and Tv Shows in India and Around the World. Now You Can Stay up To Speed on Your Favorite Television Stars and Showtime News. You Can Find All the Latest Bollywood News at Republic World. Tune in Today to Keep up With the Newest Entertainment News and Headlines.

Read More: Taylor Hawkins’s Cause of Death: Colombian Police Issue Statement!

Career

In 2011, Hicks Began Playing the Guitar. by The Time She Appeared on America’s Got Talent at The Age of 14 in 2013, She Composed 20 Original Songs and Performed More than 100 Gigs. She Performed “brand New Day,” a Song She Wrote in Memory of Her Late Father, on America’s Got Talent. the Video of Her Singing Became an Internet Sensation. She Was Booted out In the Second Round of Evictions Because of Her Behavior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skilyr Hicks (@skilyrhicks)

After the Concert, She Published Her Debut Album, Brand New Day, Which Included Nine Tracks. Finally, She Appeared on A Christmas Record Later that Year, Singing “snowflakes in The South.” “Say Something” by Christina Aguilera and “make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan Have Both Been Covered by Hicks and Made Their Way to The Internet via Her YouTube Channel.

Personal Issues

A native of North Augusta, Sc, Hicks Attended North Augusta High School. on The Afternoon of April 15, 2015, Hicks Vanished After School, and Her Mother Put out A Plea on Facebook for The Public’s Assistance. He Was Discovered the Same Day. in May of 2021, She Went Missing Once More, and Authorities Appealed to The Public for Help in Locating Her. at The Time, the Police Said, Hicks Was Dealing with Mental Health Concerns. Her Body Was Found Five Days After That.



Hicks Had Been Arrested and Charged with Crimes on A Number of Occasions. While Intoxicated, She Attacked Three Members of Her Family in 2017. to Pay for The Assaults, She Spent Over a Week in Jail. Having Been Detained in November of Last Year for Underage Drinking, She Has Failed to Appear in Court on Numerous Occasions Ever Since Then. in 2021, She Was Found Dead at A Friend’s House of “a Probable Overdose.”.

Read More: Christopher Reeve Cause of Death: Heart Failure from Muscle Loss!

Was Skilyr Hicks Rich or Poor?

According to Several Sources, Skilyr Hicks Has an Estimated Net Worth of $100,000.