Siegfried Fischbacher Cause of Death, Magician of Siegfried & Roy, Dies at 81!

Siegfried Fischbacher was a German-born American illusionist and performer. He was a member of Siegfried & Roy, a famous magic combo. In 1957, Fischbacher and Horn had the good fortune to cross paths on a cruise ship. Fischbacher was the ship’s entertainer, while Horn was its pageboy.

At modest clubs in Germany and Switzerland in the mid-1960s, Fischbacher and Horn honed their animal-magic presentation. When an agent in the audience at a Monte Carlo casino invited them to Las Vegas, they finally got their big break. In the latter half of the 1960s, the Tropicana Hotel-Casino welcomed the duo. As headliners of the Stardust’s “Lido de Paris” in 1978, the duo received their first-star billing. Thousands of people saw their production “Beyond Belief” open at the Frontier in 1981, and it ran for seven years.

The Mirage first hosted Siegfried & Roy in 1990. The Siegfried & Roy show featured 20 white tigers and lions, with the number of animals varied depending on the night of the act. There were other exotic animals on display as well, including an elephant. A 380-pound white tiger attacked Roy Horn on stage in 2003, putting an end to the duo’s Las Vegas presentation. Their formal retirement took place in 2010.

This Is the End of Siegfried Fischbacher

Roy Horn, Fischbacher’s longtime boyfriend, died on January 13, 2021, at their Las Vegas home. He had reached the age of 81. DPA, a German news agency, quoted Fischbacher’s nun sister Dolore Fischbacher as saying that she spoke to her brother on the phone just before he passed away. The only thing he could say was ‘okay,'” Dolore told NBC. It sounded like a collective amen. He is not gone; he will always be a part of me.

In May 2020, Fischbacher’s lifelong companion, Roy Horn (born Uwe Ludwig Horn), died at a Las Vegas hospital from complications related to COVID-19, at the age of 75. On the day of Horn’s death, Fischbacher wrote in a statement that the world had lost “one of the greatest magicians, but I have lost my best friend.

I knew Roy and I would alter the world the instant we met. Siegfried would not exist without Roy, and vice versa. Throughout his entire life, Roy fought until the end, even in his final days. My heartfelt thanks to the Mountain View Hospital team of doctors, nurses, and staff for their valiant efforts against this nasty infection that finally claimed the life of Roy. Throughout Roy’s entire life, he fought against the odds. In spite of his humble beginnings, his showmanship, flair, and lifetime dedication to animal protection have made him a household name around the world. His strength and will were beyond anything I’d ever seen in anyone I’d ever met.”

Cause of Death for Siegfried Fischbacher

a spokesperson for Siegfried Fischbacher confirmed to the Associated Press that the actor died of pancreatic cancer. A few weeks before his 80th birthday in July 2019, he was rushed to the hospital due to a possible heart attack.

It’s claimed that Siegfried & Roy’s 2003 attack was staged by a former lion trainer.

On a Las Vegas stage in front of 1,500 fans in 2003, a white tiger mauled magician Roy Horn, one half of the team Siegfried & Roy, terminating his professional career. Nearly 16 years later, one of the show’s handlers claims that Horn, not the tiger, was responsible for the mauling. Chris Lawrence, who worked with Siegfried Fischbacher and Horn on the show, said that Horn was responsible for the attack. Officially, Horn had a stroke, and the tiger tried to protect Horn because it was concerned about his health. In honor of Horn’s 59th birthday, a terrorist attack took place on his broadcast on October 3, 2003.

This is what Lawrence claims happened since Horn had not been spending as much time with the animals before to the exhibitions, which resulted in Montecore, a 400-pound, 7-foot tall white tiger. Montecore, on the other hand, passed away in 2014.

Childhood, Parents, Siblings, Nationality, Date of Birth, and Other Personal Information

Rosenheim, Germany is the place of Siegfried Fischbacher’s birth on June 13, 1939. Gemini is his zodiac sign. He moved to the US and became a naturalized citizen. Maria (Mother) and Martin Fischbacher gave birth to him (Father). During World War II, his father was imprisoned by the Soviets as a professional painter, while his mother was a housewife.

His ethnicity is White and he is of German descent. He adheres to the Christian faith. When he was a kid, he bought a magic book and started honing his skills. While in Italy in 1956, he began working at a hotel and eventually came back to the United States.

Heir to The Throne: Siegfried Fischbacher’s Fortune

It’s believed that Siegfried Fischbacher has a net worth of $120 million. It was estimated that Horn and Fischbacher had performed 5,000 acts at the casino for 10 million customers since 1990, grossing over $1 billion, when they signed a lifetime contract with the Mirage in 2001.

Before October 2003, the duo was making $50 million a year.