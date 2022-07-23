Shonka Dukureh Cause of Death: Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog” Vocalist in “Elvis” at The Age of 44 He Died!

She was Shonka Dukureh, a musician from Nashville, who appeared as Big Mama Thornton in the latest “Elvis” film. The mother of two small children was discovered dead in her Nashville residence, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The 44-year-old Dukureh was found lifeless in a bedroom by one of her children just before 9:30 a.m., according to police. The child fled to a neighbor’s apartment for help, police say.

Police said an autopsy will identify the exact cause of death, but no foul play is suspected. No other information was made public.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper paid tribute to Dukureh on Twitter, stating, “Her tremendous voice and creativity will live on via her music, and we commemorate her legacy on this sad day.”

What Was the Cause of Shonka Dukureh?

When her children discovered their mother unconscious in her bedroom, one of them raced to the neighbor for help. A neighbor saw the urgency of the situation and promptly dialed 911. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Officials have not suspected foul play at this time. That she died of natural causes is a certainty, according to the police. After the autopsy, further information about her death will be made public.

Her role in the Elvis biopic alongside Austin Butler made Dukureh a household name. During Coachella this year, Doja Cat also witnessed Dukureh perform live in order to work on the song Vegas for Elvis’ soundtrack.

Elvis Presley’s Albums Earned Shonka Dukureh Acclaim.

Dukureh rose to fame as Big Mama Thornton in the biography of Elvis starring Austin Butler. She recently joined Doja Cat on stage for the song “Vegas” from the Elvis soundtrack at this year’s Coachella festival.

Elvis is her sole feature film credit, at least according to IMDb. She was included in Doja Cat’s “Vegas” music video. After the film’s release, her rendition of Hound Dog became popular on social media.

“It’s been great and I’m looking forward to doing it all over again,” Dukureh said in an interview about her experience working on the Elvis biopic. “It’s all a dream,” he says. A life-altering opportunity, she said, “I didn’t even realize it was a dream of mine until I went there and experienced everything.”

Shonka Dukureh Education Details, Lifestyle, Profession

She was a well-known American actress and singer of the Blues. She graduated from Charlotte High School and went on to get bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Fisk University and Trevecca Nazarene University, respectively.

With millions of followers on her social media sites, she has a huge fan base. This page will tell you all you need to know about Shonka Martin’s parents, siblings, and more.

Shonka Dukureh Husband, Relationship, Affair, Children

According to reports, Shonka Dukureh is married. There is no record of her husband’s name. We keep you up to date with all the most recent information. If you’re interested in learning about how he met his wife, keep reading to find out everything about it.

Shonka Dukureh Parents [Father, Mother], Siblings

It is not known who her father and mother were. The names of her siblings have not been released. Find out everything you need to know about Shonka Dukureh’s husband and boyfriend and more in our comprehensive profile of the actress.

Shonka Dukureh Career, Achievements

As of the 3rd of September, 1977, Shonka Dukureh was a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States. She was a well-known American actress and singer of the Blues. For her role as Big Mama Thornton in the Elvis prequel, Shonka became well-known worldwide. Doja Cat: Vegas made her a household name. There are other Psalms she sings, including Hound Dog, Revives Us Again, and War With God.

Her album The Choir Project was another one of Shonka’s most well-known works. There are few Gospel vocalists as good as her. Chris RobertsRecord labels employed her. In the county, she was one of the top gospel singers In the beginning, she began her career as a gospel singer.

Musicians such as Jamie Liddell and The Royal Pharohs have collaborated with Shonka Dukureh, and she has traveled the world with them. In June of 2022, she planned to release her debut studio album, The Lady Sings the Blues. Shonka Dukureh’s ethnicity and net worth are just some of the many interesting facts we’ve supplied about the actress.

Shonka Dukureh Net Worth/Salary, Ethnicity

She was an actress and blues singer from the United States. Estimates put her net worth at $20 million.

His nationality is a mystery. Please continue reading this page if you are interested in learning more about Shonka Dukureh’s personal life and career.