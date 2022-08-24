Serge Onik Cause of Death: ‘so You Think You Can Dance’ Alum Was 33

Famous dancer and choreographer Serge Onik was born on April 13, 1988, and passed away on August 25, 2021. His most notable television appearance was on season 11 of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance. When news of Serge’s death made headlines, he immediately became the talk of the town. A native of Kharkiv, Ukraine, he grew up there.

It has been reported that the circumstances surrounding his death are clear. Although many of his fans first refused to accept the news, Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency and his official representative, later verified the tragic news.

Many famous people have expressed their sadness at his passing and paid tribute to him online. The following article will give you information on Serge Onik’s life and death, including his wiki, age, wife, Instagram, girlfriend name, net worth, parents’ names, lifestyle, height, weight, profession, and cause of death.

Popular dancer Serge Onik was born in Ukraine on April 13, 1988. He is a nationally and internationally renowned competitive dancer, holding titles such as National Youth Champion and National Amateur finalist, and is best recognized for his work alongside two-time Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley in the web series 100 Days of Dance. He started working as the studio’s permanent dance instructor. Astrologers have determined that Serge Onik, the man in question, is an Aries. He was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and came to the United States when he was three.

Sébastien Onik’s Wealth

Serge is a well-known and highly successful dancer, and he is also one of the wealthiest dancers in the world. Our research indicates that Serge Onik has a net worth of $1.5 million, consistent with the estimates provided by Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

After meeting fellow Ukrainian and future world-famous ballroom dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy when he was only twelve, he became enamored with dance.

Fatality’s Final Reason

Serge Onik, a dancer and choreographer, passed away at the young age of 33. He had been a contestant on season 11 of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance. No one knows what killed him or why.

Agent Jim Keith, head of The Movement Talent Agency, sent a statement to E! News and Entertainment Weekly confirming Onik’s passing. “He was a wonderful dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone he encountered,” the statement read.

Onik was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and came to the United States when he was three years old. When he was nine years old, he enrolled in a Russian cultural program where he learned the language, culture, and dances of Russia in preparation for a performance. After a three-year hiatus, he finally gave in to the ballroom dance craze, in which he would eventually compete for the next 18 years.

For Onik, the beauty, the excitement, and the potential to be creative with your body are what drew him to dance, as he said to a young journalist in a 2014 YouTube interview.

In the same year that Onik worked as a choreographer on Dancing With The Stars with Meryl Davis and Maks Chmerkovskiy, he also competed in season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance. As a professional dancer, he appeared in Sway: A Dance Trilogy alongside Peta Murgatroyd, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, and Val Chmerkovskiy, among others from the hit ABC dance competition series.

His lifelong friend Elena Grinenko shared a throwback photo of the two of them as children alongside a heartfelt tribute to Onik on social media. She said in the photo’s caption, “RIP @sergeonik, We going to miss you.” What a terrible loss it is for the world to have lost someone so extraordinary as you.

Fans and dancers like Tony Dovolani have reacted with disbelief in the comments section. Anna Rebunskaya exclaimed, “I’m really incredibly unhappy about this. This is unbelievable. Sad news, Serg.

Onik shared his feelings about his cameo in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights on Instagram. I know it’s only for a couple of seconds, but I’ve never felt more privileged to be a part of anything before,” he added. “It’s an honour to be a part of a film that showcases the communities and forms of dance to which I owe so much of my upbringing and identity.”