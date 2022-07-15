Sean Lock Cause of Death: Comedian and Leader of “8 out Of 10 Cats” Dies at Age 58!

His representative reported Sean Lock’s death at the age of 58 from cancer. The lock was a team leader on Jimmy Carr’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, a popular comic panel program. On QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. It is terrible to lose my best friend Sean Lock; he was truly unique and amazingly fun,” Bill Bailey stated.

Jon Richardson, who played a fellow team captain with Lock on 8 Out of 10 Cats, wrote on Twitter: “The 10 years I spent working with Sean didn’t decrease my admiration for him as a comedian in any way. A brilliant mind and a distinct voice.”

Cause of Death

Lock died on August 16, 2021, at the age of 58, after a long battle with cancer. Friends of Lock’s claim that “a few years ago” Lock was diagnosed with “advanced” lung cancer.

It was attended by fellow 8 Out of 10 Cats cast members Jimmy Carr (Jon Richardson), Rachel Riley (Rachel Riley), and Susie Dent (Susie Dent); numerous other comedians (Omid Djalili and Ricky Gervais), as well as Chelsea F.C.; QI; and Channel 4; as well as many more organizations.

He was dubbed “the comedian’s comic” by Harry Hill in a feature for The Guardian.

Keep It Light and an episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Do Countdown was shown on Channel 4 on August 19, 2021, as a homage to Lock. During their encounter against Aston Villa on September 11, Chelsea Football Club honored Lock with a minute of ovation in his honor during the 58th minute (the time he died).

Read More: Ann Sheridan Cause of Death: 51-Year-Old Dies in A 33-Year Career Span!

Early Life

In 1963, Lock was born in Chertsey, in the British province of Surrey. A native of Cullaville in County Armagh, his mother was Mary Lock (née McCreesh), a member of the McCreesh family of Cullaville. Woking, Surrey is where Lock grew up, and he attended St. John the Baptist School there.

The lock was a huge fan of Andrei Tarkovsky’s 1979 science-fiction picture Stalker, which he saw on BBC Two as a teenager. He dropped out of school in 1981 after earning an A-minus in English A-Level. After that, he was hired by his father to remove concrete panels from structures.

After working as a laborer for seven years, he went on the road and took on a variety of occupations. He worked as a goat herder on a French farm and on an Israeli kibbutz for six weeks.

His other jobs included cleaning bathrooms and working in the health and welfare offices of the Department of Health and Social Security. He contracted skin cancer while working as a construction laborer, and he is now unable to work.

Read More: Prodigy Cause of Death: An Egg Choked a Mobb Deep Member to Death!

Sean Lock Biography

On April 26, 1963, Sean Lock was born in the United Kingdom. Brit comedienne who has been on several TV and radio shows and was named by Channel 4 as the 55th best stand-up comedian of all time back in 2007. The comic panel program 8 Out of 10 Cats, which aired on Channel 4, promoted him to captain in 2005. Sean Lock was born under the sign of Taurus, according to astrology. A son and three children were born to him and Anoushka Nara Giltsoff.

Read More: Neil Reed Cause of Death: Neal Reed’s Demise Passed Away |RIP|

Sean Lock’s Net Worth

Comedian Sean Lock is one of the wealthiest and most popular comedians in the world. Sean Lock’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million, based on information from Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

SEAN LOCK NET WORTH & SALARY Net Worth $1.5 Million Salary Under Review Source of Income Comedian Cars Not Available House Living In Own House.

Before his first televised appearance in 1993, he worked on building sites and suffered skin cancer.