Sandy Hook Shooting Cause of Death: Fbi Files Reveal Mass Killer Adam Lanza Had Paedophilic Interest in Children

Adam Lanza went from a shy pre-teen to a mentally ill recluse obsessed with school shootings in the years leading up to the December 2012 massacre at Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary School.

However, investigators reported Monday that Lanza never gave anyone any indication that he would one day turn a gun on his mother and then storm his former elementary school with a semiautomatic rifle, killing 20 first-graders and six adults.

As a result, Connecticut authorities closed the book on the country’s second-deadliest shooting, though the motive remains unknown. According to a 44-page summary of the investigation released Monday, Lanza shot himself at the end of his 11-minute rampage, and police found no evidence that he “voiced or gave any indication to others that he intended to commit such a crime himself.”

“The evidence clearly shows that the shooter planned his actions, including the assassination of himself,” the report states, “but there is no clear indication why he did so, or why he chose Sandy Hook Elementary School.”

Despite the fact that he attended Sandy Hook from kindergarten to fifth grade, investigators found no evidence that the 20-year-old was targeting any of the school’s students, teachers, or other employees.

Background

Sandy Hook Elementary School had 456 students enrolled in kindergarten through fourth grade as of November 30, 2012.

Visitors must be individually admitted after a visual and identification review by a video monitor, according to the school’s security protocols, which were recently upgraded. After morning arrivals, the school’s doors were locked at 9:30 a.m.

Newtown, Connecticut, is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) from New York City.

In the ten years leading up to the school shooting, violent crime had been uncommon in the town of 28,000 residents, with only one homicide.

Lanza, who was 20 at the time, was old enough to carry a long gun like a rifle or shotgun but too young to own or carry handguns under Connecticut law. His mother had legally purchased the guns he used.

Education

Lanza spent four and a half years at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

He started at Newtown Middle School in 2004 but was “wracked by anxiety,” according to his mother. Her son began to become upset in middle school as a result of frequent classroom changes throughout the day, she told friends. He became anxious as the movement and noise became too stimulating. His anxiety became so severe that she had to take him to Danbury Hospital’s emergency room. She transferred him to a new school, St. Rose of Lima, in April 2005, where he lasted only eight weeks.

Biography of Adam Lanza

Adam Lanza is a well-known criminal who was born in the United States on April 22, 1992. He was the gunman who opened fire on teachers and children at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Adam Lanza’s zodiac sign is Taurus, according to astrologers.

Adam Peter Lanza (April 22, 1992 – December 14, 2012), the shooter, lived in Sandy Hook with his mother, Nancy Lanza, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the elementary school. He had no prior criminal history. His mother, who was described as a “gun enthusiast who owned at least a dozen firearms,” gave him access to guns. She frequently took her two sons to a nearby shooting range to learn how to shoot. Nancy Lanza was not afraid of Adam, according to Lanza’s father. She didn’t tell her sister or best friend about her fear of Adam, slept with her bedroom door open, and kept guns in the house.

His parents were divorced, but his father, as GE’s Vice President of Taxes, continued to pay substantial alimony. Nancy Lanza, his mother, was a gun enthusiast, and he had a brother named Ryan whom he hadn’t spoken to in years.

The Reason for Death

Suicide by firearm

Adam Peter Lanza (April 22, 1992 – December 14, 2012), the shooter, lived in Newtown with his mother, Nancy Lanza, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the elementary school.

Adam Lanza’s Net Worth

Adam Lanza is one of the wealthiest criminals and one of the most well-known. Adam Lanza’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, according to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider. In high school, he was an honors student, but he also had autism and frequently went to the gun range with his mother, Nancy.

After 2006, Lanza appears to have had no contact with mental health professionals. “Minimum mental health evaluation and treatment (in relation to his apparent need) was obtained throughout Lanza’s entire life,” according to the Office of the Child Advocate’s report. Only the Yale Child Study Center, out of the few providers who saw him, seemed to understand the gravity of (his) presentation, his need for extensive mental health and special education support, and the critical need for medication to alleviate his obsessive-compulsive symptoms.”