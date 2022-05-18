Sage Stallone Cause of Death: of Heart Attack, Not Drugs, Coroner Concludes!

Sage Stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s 36-year-old son, died of atherosclerosis, which caused a heart attack, according to a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner.

On July 13, his housekeeper, who had been instructed by Stallone’s mother to check on him, discovered him dead at his Los Angeles home.

According to Lt. Fred Corral of the coroner’s office, Stallone’s body had no pharmaceuticals other than over-the-counter Tylenol-style pain medicine.

According to Corral, Stallone’s family was recently informed of the results, which will be documented in a comprehensive autopsy report to be released next week.

Early Life

Sage Stallone is the older son and first child of Sasha Czack and actor Sylvester Stallone and was born in Los Angeles, California. He was the half-brother of Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone, and the brother of Seargeoh “Seth” Stallone. He was Jackie Stallone’s grandson and the nephew of actor and singer Frank Stallone. Jennifer Flavin, a model, and entrepreneur, was his stepmother.

Stallone graduated from Van Nuys, California’s Montclair College Preparatory School in 1993. He studied film

aking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts from 1994 to 1995.

Career

Stallone appeared on Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling as a child, thanks to his grandmother Jackie Stallone, who promoted the show.

Stallone made his acting debut in Rocky V (1990), the fifth edition of the Rocky trilogy, with his father Sylvester Stallone, as Robert Balboa Jr., the cinematic son of his father’s titular character. He did not repeat the part in Rocky Balboa, the sixth installment of the Rocky film series, because he was working on his own film Vic at the time. He also appeared in Daylight with his father (1996). Following that, he appeared in films with a lower profile.

Grindhouse Releasing, a Los Angeles-based firm committed to the restoration and preservation of exploitation films such as Cannibal Holocaust and Gone with the Pope, was created in 1996 by Stallone and film editor Bob Murawski. Vic, Stallone’s first short film outside of film school, earned the “Best New Filmmaker” prize at the 2006 Boston Film Festival.

His most recent projects were roles in Vincent Gallo’s Promises Written in Water and The Agent. Both films premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival in 2010 and the Toronto International Film Festival in 2011. In the 2015 film Creed, a portrait of Stallone as a little child by his father shows, with the statement that his character, Robert Balboa Jr., has now moved to Vancouver.

Cause of Death for Sage Stallone

Sage Stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s son, died of natural causes owing to a heart ailment, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. On July 13, a staffer and a cousin discovered Sage Stallone dead at his Hollywood home.

Sage Stallone’s Net Worth

Sage Stallone had a net worth of $200 thousand as an American actor, director, and producer. Sage Stallone was born in May 1976 in Los Angeles, California, and died in July 2012. He was the son of Sylvester Stallone, an actor. His grandmother promoted Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, where he made his debut.

He made his acting debut in the 1990 film Rocky V, as Rocky Balboa Jr. The Evil Inside Me, Daylight, American Hero, Reflections of Evil, Chaos, Moscow Zero, Oliviero Rising, and Promises Written in Water starring Stallone. Vic earned him the Festival Prize for Best New Filmmaker at the Boston Film Festival in 2006. Rocky V earned Stallone a Young Artist Award nomination in 1991 for Best Young Actor Starring in a Motion Picture. Sage Stallone died of a heart attack on July 13, 2012, at the age of 36.