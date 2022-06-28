Roy Horn Cause of Death: Half of Siegfried & Roy, He Has Passed Away at The Age of 75!

Coronavirus-related problems killed Siegfried and Roy’s publicist Roy Horn on Friday, according to his publicist. He had reached the age of seventy-five. Before settling down in Las Vegas, Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher began their live performances around Europe.

“Roy was a fighter his whole life, especially in these final days,” Fischbacher said in a statement. Roy died as a result of an insidious infection that doctors, nurses, and hospital staff at Mountain View Hospital battled valiantly against.

They had to call it quits after Horn’s spine was severed in an attack on stage in October of 2003 by Mantecore, a white tiger.

Horn’s Cause of Death

He “tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to therapy” on April 28, 2020, Horn’s spokeswoman said. A year later, on May 8, 2020, in Las Vegas, he succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic at the age of 75, at Mountain View Hospital in the city.

In a statement, Horn’s spokesman Dave Kirvin confirmed that Horn had died as a result of complications from the disease. As Fischbacher put it, “the greatest magician in history has died, but I have lost my best friend.”

Why Was Roy Attacked by A Tiger?

For their work with white lions and tigers, Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn were arguably best known in Las Vegas as illusionists and performers. Until the episode in question, Siegfried & Roy had been performing at the Mirage Resort and Casino for more than a decade.

Exotic animal shows had been a part of Horn’s life for 44 years when the show took place on his birthday, October 3, 2003.

This happened when Horn was left on stage with the then seven-year-old white tiger Mantacore, who had been trained to say hello to the crowd by Horn.

Chris Lawrence, Siegfried and Roy’s animal handler, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 and shared his version of events with the publication. This technique went haywire almost immediately when Mantacore strayed far from his target, causing Horn to commit a blunder that cost him the match. Mantacore’s “pirouette motion” was the result of Roy using his arm to guide the fish back toward his body instead of walking it in a circle, as is typically done, “This is where [Horn] was confronted with the sternum of [Mantacore]. Roy’s inability to follow proper process sparked rebellion and chaos.”

What Happened After the Tiger Attack?

Because of the incident, the show, which had been running for more than a decade, had to be canceled.

In spite of a severed spine, blood loss, and other traumas that left him unable to move or speak, Horn lived. While or immediately following the attack on him, he also had a stroke. The incident was downplayed in the Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy podcast, which explores the subsequent cover-up story.

When Horn had a stroke in 2004, he told People magazine that Mantacore tried to save his life by tugging him to safety.



On April 23, 2010, Siegfried and Roy announced their retirement from the stage. One of the world’s most revered and revered animals died on March 19, 2014, at the age of 17.

Two days after it was disclosed that Fischbacher had terminal pancreatic cancer, Horn's spouse died at the age of 81 on January 13, 2021. Episodes one through three of Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy have been released.