Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, who was on death row in California, has died, authorities confirmed Saturday.

77-year-old Alcala died of natural causes at 1:43 a.m. Saturday at a hospital near Corcoran State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The Dating Game Killer moniker stuck with Alcala after he appeared on the game show in 1978 and won.

As a result, he was condemned to death for the 1979 murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe, as well as the killings of Jill Barcomb, 18, Jill Barcomb (both 1977), Georgia Wixted (both 1978), and Jill Parenteau, 21, all of whom were killed between 1977 and 1979.

In 1980 and 1986, he was sentenced to death for the murder of Samsoe, but those convictions were eventually overturned on appeal, and he was given new trials.

Early Life

A Mexican-American Couple, Raoul Alcala Buquor and Anna Maria Gutierrez, Had a Son Named Rodney Alcala, Whom They Named Rodrigo Jacques Alcala Buquor in San Antonio, Texas.

He Abandoned the Family Three Years After They Had Relocated to Mexico in 1951. at The Age of 11, Alcala’s Mother Relocated Him and His Two Sisters to A Suburb of Los Angeles, Where They Remained until Their Deaths in 2005.



Alcala Enlisted in The Us Army in 1961 at The Age of 17 and Served as A Clerk. His Military Career Came to An End in 1964 when He Was Diagnosed with Antisocial Personality Disorder and Medically Discharged Following a “nervous Breakdown” that Saw Him Leave Fort Bragg for His Mother’s House and Hitchhike Back.

Roman Polanski Taught Him Filmmaking at New York University After Alcala Finished UCLA’s School of Fine Arts.

Death

On July 24, 2021, at The Age of 77, Alcala Died of Unspecified Natural Causes in Corcoran, California.

Biography

Rodrigo Jacques Alcala Buquor, a Convicted Rapist and Serial Killer Were Born on August 23, 1943, as Rodney James Alcala. for Five Murders Committed Between 1977 and 1979, He Was Sentenced to Death by Lethal Injection in 2010. as Part of His Plea Deal, He Received an Additional 25 Years to Life in Prison in 2013. the Exact Number of People He Has Murdered Is Unknown, Although It Might Be Far More. It’s Been Claimed that Before Killing Them Alcala “toyed” with His Victims by Strangling Them until They Passed out And Then Waiting Till They Regained Consciousness. as A Result of His Experience on The Dating Reality Show the Dating Game,

During His 1978 Murder Spree, the Game Became Known as The “Dating Game Killer.” Police Discovered Over 1,000 Images Taken by Alcala, Most of Which Featured Women and Young Men in Sexually Explicit Poses. They Suspect Some of His Subjects Could Be New Victims. It’s Been Said by One Police Officer that Alcala Is Ted Bundy, While Others Have Likened Him to The Killing Machine. as Many as 50 Women, According to A Detective Familiar with The Case, and Some Have Suggested as Many as 130, Were Murdered by This Killer.

