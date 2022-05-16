Rod Gilbert Cause of Death: Hockey Hall of Famer Known as Mr. Ranger, Dies at 80!

Rod Gilbert was a well-known Canadian ice hockey forward who spent his whole career with the National Hockey League’s New York Rangers. At the age of 80, Rod Gilbert passed away on August 22, 2021. The National Hockey League confirmed Gilbert’s death in a press release, lamenting his passing and emphasizing his significance.

Early life

Gilbert, the son of Alma, a housewife, and Gabriel Gilbert, a blacksmith, was born in Montreal on July 1, 1941. He was a Montreal Canadiens fan growing up. From 1957 to 1960, he was a member of the Ontario Hockey Association’s Guelph Biltmore Mad Hatters for three seasons.

Gilbert broke a vertebra in his back and was temporarily paralyzed after slipping on some debris scattered on the ice in his final year with the team. Gilbert’s leg hemorrhaged when corrective surgery went wrong, and doctors believed amputation might be required, but he recovered.

Personal life

Gilbert married Judith Christy in a wedding officiated by former New York mayor David Dinkins in 1991.

Holly, Brooke, Chantal, and Justin were their four children, and they had seven grandkids between them. He was one of 10 athletes shown in Andy Warhol’s 1979 Athlete Series of paintings, which represented major 1970s sports figures. O. J. Simpson, Chris Evert, and Pelé are among the others in the series.

On August 19, 2021, Gilbert died in Manhattan. He had reached the age of 80 years.

Playing career

Gilbert joined the Rangers towards the close of the 1960–61 NHL season after ending his junior career with the Guelph Royals. He quickly gained a following among Rangers supporters and ascended to prominence as an NHL player. It wasn’t without cost, though. When he underwent a second spinal fusion operation in 1965–66, his career was nearly wrecked.

Dr. Kazuo Yanagisawa carried out the procedure. Gilbert missed half a season due to injury, but he returned in 1966–67 with 28 goals. In a game against the Montreal Canadiens on February 24, 1968, he scored four goals. For many years, the Ratelle-Hadfield-Gilbert (GAG) line was a formidable opponent. In the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union, he represented Team Canada. In 1976, he was awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy for overcoming his back problems.

Rod Gilbert’s Cause of Death?

Rodrigue Gabriel Gilbert ( July 1, 1941 – August 19, 2021 ) was a Canadian professional ice hockey player who spent his entire career with the National Hockey League’s New York Rangers (NHL). Mr. Ranger was a right-winger on the GAG line (Goal-A-Game line) alongside Vic Hadfield and Jean Ratelle, although he never played for a Stanley Cup champion club. He was the first player in Rangers history to have his number retired after being elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982. He became president of the Rangers’ alumni group after his playing career ended.

The National Hockey League revealed Gilbert’s death in a press release and paid respect to him. He died of unknown causes. “Everyone in the Rangers organization mourns the death of a real New York icon,” said Rangers President Chris Drury in the statement. Rod Gilbert was one of the first names I heard when I was a young Rangers fan because he was connected with the team.”

James Dolan, executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, issued the following statement: “Rod Gilbert, one of the greatest Rangers to ever play for our organization and one of the greatest ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had, has passed away. “I am deeply saddened by his passing.

While his on-ice accomplishments won him a place in the Hall of Fame, it was his love for the Rangers and the people of New York that endeared him to generations of fans and gave him the moniker “Mr. Ranger” for all time.”

During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Rod’s wife, Judy, and the Gilbert family. They’ll always be a Rangers family member.”

Rod Gilbert’s Net Worth

Before he died on August 22, 2021, Rod Gilbert had a net worth of roughly $1.5 million. He most likely made a large sum of money while playing professional ice hockey. Furthermore, his restaurant company has aided him in amassing such a large sum of money.