Robert Walker Jr Cause of Death: Dies Star Trek Actor and Son of Hollywood Stars Was 79 & Latest Update 2022!

Robert Walker Jr., who played Charlie X in the Star Trek episode “Charlie X,” has passed away. He was 79.

Walker’s family confirmed the news, according to the official Star Trek website. “We are devastated to report the death of Robert Walker Jr., the actor who played Charlie X in Star Trek: The Original Series,” the Star Trek Twitter website tweeted.

Walker died Thursday in Malibu, Calif., according to The Hollywood Reporter. At this time, the exact cause of death remains unknown.

Walker portrayed the lone survivor of a shuttle catastrophe in “Charlie X,” the second episode of the original series, which aired from 1966 to 1969. D.C. Fontana, who died earlier this week, wrote the episode.

Early Life

His parents were performers Robert Walker and Jennifer Jones, and he was born in Jamaica, Queens, New York.

He studied acting at the Actors Studio and The Lawrenceville School.

Marshall Ho’o taught him Tai Chi Chuan, which he used in his role in Easy Rider.

Career

Walker debuted on television in 1962 with roles in Route 66 (“Across Walnuts and Wine”) and Naked City (“Dust Devil on a Quiet Street“, playing the title role of an emotionally disturbed actor who lived and performed on the streets and in circuses). In addition to Easy Rider, he had roles in Ensign Pulver (1964) with Burl Ives and Walter Matthau, The War Wagon (1967) with John Wayne and Kirk Douglas, Young Billy Young (1969) with Robert Mitchum, and Beware! The Blob, or—Son of Blob (1969) with Robert Mitchum (1972). Nancy Kwan, Christopher George, Woody Strode, and Sorapong Chatree co-starred with him in Angkor: Cambodia Express (1982).

Walker portrayed Evan Miles, an emotionally troubled college dropout fascinated with childhood friend Audra Barkley, on television in the 1960s in the Big Valley episode “My Son, My Son” (1965). He was cast as Charles ‘Charlie’ Evans, a 17-year-old social misfit with psychic abilities, in the Star Trek episode “Charlie X” (1966) at the age of 26. He also starred in the episode “Ollie Joe” from the fifth season of Combat! in 1966. In the episode “Billy the Kid,” he played the title role (1967). He also appeared in an episode of The Invaders as Nick Baxter, a sick alien who killed people by touching them (“Panic”, 1967). In a Bonanza episode, he portrayed Mark Cole (“The Gentle Ones”, 1967).

Personal Life and Death

Walker married Ellie Wood, Judy Motulsky, and lastly Dawn Walker three times. He was the father of seven kids.

On December 5, 2019, he passed away at the age of 79 in Malibu, California.

Robert Walker Jr Cause of Death

He died at the age of 32 in 1951, from a mixture of alcohol and a sedative, according to his autopsy. Jones, who was 90 years old at the time, passed away in 2009.

Mary Jennifer Selznick, his half-sister, committed suicide in 1976 by jumping from a building in Los Angeles. Michael, his younger actor brother, died in 2007.

Robert Walker Jr. Family & Relatives

