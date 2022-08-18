Robert Walker Jr Cause Of Death: Star Trek Actor Jr. Dies At 79

Robert Walker Jr., born in the New York borough of Queens, is a famous American actor. He became well-known thanks to his parts in films including “The Notebook” (2004), “The Perfect Man” (2005), and “Dear John” (2007). (2010). You might be curious about Robert Walker Jr.

Robert Walker Jr., an American actor, was also known as Robert Hudson Walker Jr. On April 15, 1940, he was welcomed into the world in the neighborhood of Queens, New York City, United States. He was 79 years old.

In the year 2022, Robert Walker Jr.'s net worth is $1,000,000.00.

He passed away on December 5th, 2019.

He stood at an average height and weight of 1.73 meters.

Cause of Death

Sadly, actor Robert Walker Jr., best known for his parts in the Star Trek series, has recently gone away. He was 79. The Twitter account for ‘Star Trek: The Original Series’ shared their sadness at the news of Robert Walker Jr.’s death, writing, “We are devastated to report the passing of Robert Walker Jr., the actor who played the eponymous part in Star Trek: The Original Series episode ‘Charlie X.'” According to the show’s canon page, Walker’s family was the ones who broke the news. Why he died is a mystery.

Bob “always beat to his own drum and maintained true to himself in all of his efforts,” his wife Dawn said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Though he had a knack for acting, he considered existence itself to be his primary artistic medium. He was also a photographer, a storyteller, a gallery owner, and a drummer.

She continued by saying he remained in Malibu due to his “love for the ocean,” and that he often regaled her with tales of his kayak excursions to Catalina. To quote Bob, “he constantly sought for ways to advance his internal martial arts education.”

Walker portrayed Charlie Evans in the second episode of the first season of Star Trek: The Original Series. On September 15, 1966, in the episode “Charlie X,” a 17-year-old called Evans (Walker) is the only survivor of a transport ship collision on the planet Thasus. A total of 14 years passed during which Evans was the only living human being on Earth. Evans’s superpowers, which could be used for evil, are revealed in a later chapter.

The episode’s creator, D.C. Fontana, told StarTrek.com in 2013: “I appreciated the job Robert Walker Jr. did… My original conclusion, in which Charlie is sent to a place where he can’t hurt anyone but also never have a meaningful relationship with another person, was kept. This past Monday, Fontana left us forever.

Walker Jr. made several appearances in films throughout the 1960s, including “Ensign Pulver” alongside Burl Ives and Walter Matthau, and “Young Billy Young” with Ives and Matthau once more.