Robert Stigwood Cause of Death: Bee Gees Manager and Film Producer, Passed Away at The Age of 81!

Among the most successful producers of the 1970s was Australian-born Robert Stigwood. He was best known for his work with the Bee Gees and films like “Saturday Night Fever” and “Grease.” He had reached the ripe old age of eighty-one.

Bee Gees member Robin Gibb’s son Spencer Gibb confirmed the death of Stigwood in a Facebook post, calling Mr. Stigwood his godfather and “the longtime manager of my family,” but he didn’t say where the singer died.

When Mr. Stigwood was a young man in the late 1960s and early 1970s, he had a natural talent for combining pop music and theatrical productions to great effect. “Saturday Night Fever” (1977) and “Grease” (1978) soundtracks were multiplatinum releases on his label, RSO, which he also managed and produced.

RSO released eight of the top-charting singles from the “Saturday Night Fever” album in 1978, including the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever,” as well as Yvonne Elliman’s “If I Can’t Have You.” Stigwood was hailed as “the Ziegfeld of the disco era” by Newsweek because of RSO’s iconic red cartoon cow. He was one of the music industry’s classic high-flying entrepreneurs, conducting business by yacht or from his homes in Bermuda, Beverly Hills, and other places around the world.

Cause of Death

Stigwood died in London on January 4th, 2016, at the age of 81, after a long illness.

Early Life

Port Pirie-born Stigwood was the son of a South Australian electrical engineer and Gwendolyn (Burrows) Stigwood. Sacred Heart College in Adelaide was his collegiate alma mater. It was 1955 when he hitchhiked to England. When he was younger, he worked at an East Anglian institution for “backward teenage boys.” A few months before the New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth, Hampshire, shut down, he worked for Hector Ross as a stagehand in his absence.

Career

As a result of his desire to work in the theatre, Stigwood relocated to England. Robert Stigwood was forced to look for new employment after his time with the New Theatre Royal came to an end. His first foray into the music industry came with Joe Meek and Robert Stigwood Associates Ltd, which he co-founded.

Meek released songs like “Tell Laura I Love Her” with the help of Stigwood. Stigwood then collaborated with John Leyton, a British singer-songwriter whose song “Johnny Remember Me” became a UK number one hit in the 1980s and 1990s. Prior to signing an agreement with EMI, Robert signed several other artists.

After he began managing the Bee Gees, Stigwood achieved great success. “New York Mining Disaster 1941” was the group’s successful debut single when they returned to the UK from Australia. “Massachusetts” was one of their later hits. Stigwood was the Bee Gees’ manager for the next few years, during which time the group released numerous mainstream hits, such as “You Should Be Dancing,” “Stayin’ Alive,” and others. After graduating from Princeton, Robert became a producer in the film and television industry, working on films like “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever” and a number of musicals.

Read More: Vangelis Cause of Death:, Famed Film Composer and Synth Pioneer, Dead at 79!

Robert Stigwood’s Life and Times

Entrepreneur Robert Stigwood was born on April 16th, 1934, in Australia. In addition to producing Saturday Night Fever, he was the manager of the Bee Gees. The zodiac sign of Robert Stigwood, according to astrologers, is Aries. Father: Electrical engineer in Adelaide, Australia.

Read More: Brandon Bernard Cause of Death: , Who Was 18 at The Time of His Crime, Despite Appeals!

This Is Robert Stigwood’s Net Worth

Robert is a well-known entrepreneur who is both wealthy and well-known. We estimate that Robert Stigwood’s net worth is around $1.5 million, based on information from Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

ROBERT STIGWOOD NET WORTH & SALARY Net Worth $1.5 Million Salary Under Review Source of Income Entrepreneur Cars Not Available House Living In Own House.

Read More: John Pinette Cause of Death: At 50, Months After Telling Fans He Was ‘physically Spent!

Inquiring Minds Want to Know Who Robert Stigwood Is Dating.

Personal and Romantic Affairs Are Kept out Of Robert Stigwood’s Reach. Keep Checking Back as We’ll Be Adding New Information About New Relationships. Consider Robert Stigwood’s Previous Relationships, Ex-Girlfriends, and Previous Flings. It Is Robert Stigwood’s Preference to Keep His Marital Status and Divorce a Secret from The Media.

“dating” Refers to The Period of Time During Which an Individual Is Actively Seeking out Romantic Relationships with A Variety of Different People. They Are Referred to As “dating” when Two Unmarried Celebrities Are Seen Together in Public and It Is Not Clear if They Are Just Friends, Exploring a More Intimate Relationship, or Romantically Involved.