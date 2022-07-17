Robert Preston Cause of Death: Musician “Songwriter” Dies of Cancer!

“The Music Man” star Robert Preston, who had a long and varied career spanning from 1938’s “Union Pacific” through 1984’s “The Last Starfighter,” died in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Since Thursday, he had been in the hospital at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, a representative for the facility said. He was 68 years old.

Personal Life and Death

In 1940, Preston married Catherine Craig, a leading actress. There are no official biographies of him, however, he did give a few interviews late in his career.

Preston died of lung cancer in March 1987, when he was 68 years old. After his death, he was cremated and his ashes were strewn in the ocean.

Early Life

As the son of garment worker Ruth L. Rea and American Express billing clerk Frank Wesley Meservey, Preston Meservey was raised in Newton, Massachusetts. The Pasadena Community Playhouse is where he studied acting after graduating from Los Angeles’ Abraham Lincoln High School. Robert Preston appeared in both plays and films, balancing his time between the two mediums.

Career

Preston was interested in music and performed in operettas while he was in high school. Played Julius Caesar in a stock company and Idiot’s Delight at the Pasadena Playhouse. He was hired by Paramount Pictures when a Paramount attorney saw his work. He got Bing Crosby’s brother and talent agent Everett to see Preston play at the Pasadena Playhouse since his mother worked for Decca Records and was friends with Crosby’s brother.

In the end, the Crosby agency signed a deal with Crosby’s studio, Paramount Pictures. It was in 1938 that Preston made his film debut with King of Alcatraz and Illegal Traffic. Meservey has been banned from Preston’s character’s name by the studio.

Throughout his professional career, he acted in several Hollywood films under the stage name Robert Preston, which he used throughout his whole screen persona. Gary Cooper and Ray Milland starred in Beau Geste (1939) as Digby Geste, and he appeared in North West Mounted Police (1940) alongside Cooper. In the noir This Gun for Hire, he portrayed a Los Angeles police investigator (1942).

Robert Preston Net Worth: $2 Million

Military Service

His Paramount responsibilities were halted by World War II. Before joining the U.S. Army Air Forces during the assault on Pearl Harbor, the 386th Bomb Group, he was a member of the 386th Intelligence Squadron (Medium). Captain Robert Meservey, an S-2 Officer (intelligence), and the 386th were stationed at Sint-Truiden, Belgium, near the close of World War II.

After obtaining intelligence reports from the 9th Air Force headquarters, Meservey was tasked with informing the bomber crews on what to expect on their flights.

Return to Acting

It was in 1947 that Preston restarted his film career as a character actor, working for Paramount (RKO), MGM (MGM), and other independent producers. Preston starred in several films, but he was never a household name.

Acting roles in B movies and epics were his bread and butter, according to a 1984 interview. After a while, it became apparent to me that I had attained a certain level of success in the film industry. In the 1950s, Preston appeared in a number of television shows.