Rita Hayworth Cause of Death: “Movie Legend” Goddess of Love and Beauty Died at The Age of 44!

On October 17, 1918, Maria Carmen Cansino was born in Brooklyn. As Rita Hayworth, the sex icon of Gilda, You Were Never Lovely, and Separate Tables, she would be revered over the world. However, as Barbara Leaming details in her moving 1989 memoir If This Was Happiness, what happened to Margarita as a kid would have a lasting mark on Hayworth’s life.

As a talented dancer and performer, Hayworth shone brightly on stage. “She learned steps quicker than anyone I’d ever known,” Fred Astaire’s co-star Leaming quotes him as saying. Before lunch, I’d show her a routine. Afterward, she’d have it down to an art form. Apparently, as she was eating, she came up with the answer.” As a co-star recalls, she would just “go back to her chair and stay there,” a probable indicator of the anguish that lurked underlying her glittering appearance.

Hayworth had relationships with Howard Hughes, Victor Mature, David Niven, and Kirk Douglas while married five times. However, Hayworth found little peace in her romantic relationships: “Men go to bed with Gilda, but awaken with me,” she reportedly stated once. She had an overwhelming sense of loneliness and misery that I couldn’t ignore, as Douglas later recalled to Leaming following their encounter. “I had to flee.”

Cause of Death

In February of 1987, Rita Hayworth Went Into a Semi-Coma. on May 14, 1987, at The Age of 68, She Died from Complications Related to Alzheimer’s Disease in Her Manhattan Home. One of Hayworth’s Contemporaries, President Ronald Reagan, Released a Statement:

Rita Hayworth Was a Much-Loved Celebrity in The United States. She Wowed Audiences from The Time She Was a Little Kid with Her Stunning Good Looks and Impressive Acting Chops. Rita’s Battle with Alzheimer’s Illness Made Headlines in Her Final Years.

She and Her Family’s Bravery and Openness Served the Public Good by Drawing Attention to A Condition that We Can only Hope May One Day Be Treated. Rita’s Passing Has Left Nancy and I Heartbroken. We Lost a Good Buddy when She Passed Away. We Extend Our Heartfelt Condolences to Her Loved Ones.

Early Life

In Brooklyn, New York, the Eldest of Two Dancers, Margarita Carmen Cansino, Was Given the Name Rita Hayworth. Originally from Castilleja De La Cuesta Near Seville, Spain, Eduardo Cansino, Her Father, Was of Romani Heritage.

American-Irish-English-Irish Volga Hayworth, Her Mother, Was a Ziegfeld Follies Star.: 281 in 1917, They Became Husband and Wife. Eduardo Jr. and Vernon, Their Boys, Were Born to The Couple. Vinton Hayworth, Her Maternal Uncle, Was Also a Well-Known Actor.

The Dreams of Both Margarita’s Father and Mother Were to See Her as A Professional Dancer or Actress. Antonio Cansino, Her Father’s Grandpa, Was a Well-Known Classical Spanish Dancer. in Madrid, His Bolero Dancing School Was a Household Name. Rita Hayworth’s First Dancing Lesson Was Taught by Antonio Cansino. Hayworth Subsequently Said, “from the Time I Was Three and A Half Years Old, I Was Given Dancing Lessons.”: 67 I Didn’t Enjoy It Much, but I Didn’t Have the Confidence to Tell My Father, so I Started Taking the Classes,” She Said. My Teenage Years Were Spent Practising, Practising, Practising.

Career

Hayworth Worked at Fox for A Number of Years Under the Stage Name Rita Cansino and Was Cast in A Variety of Forgettable Parts, Typically as The Foreign Exotica. She Was Signed to A Contract in February 1935 After Appearing in A Dance Routine in The Spencer Tracy Picture Dante’s Inferno (1935). She Was 16 at The Time. in Under the Pampas Moon (1935), She Received Her First Starring Role as An Argentinian Girl. a Russian Dancer in Paddy O’day (1935), and An Egyptian Girl in Charlie Chan in Egypt Ramona, the 1936 Technicolor Feature, Was Sheehan’s Attempt to Promote Her as Fox’s New Dolores Del Ro.

Fox Had Amalgamated with 20th Century Fox Before the Conclusion of Her Six-Month Contract, and Darryl F. Zanuck Had Been Appointed Executive Producer. Cansino’s Contract Was Not Renewed by Zanuck when He Rejected Sheehan’s Interest in Her and Gave Loretta Young the Lead in Ramona. as Soon as Edward C. Judson, a Marketer and Promoter, Saw Her Potential for Cinema, He Arranged Her Freelancing Employment in A Number of Small-Studio Productions and A Role in Columbia Pictures’ Meet Nero Wolfe (1936). a Seven-Year Deal with The Studio’s Chief Harry Cohn Allowed Him to Try Her out In Minor Roles.

Rita Hayworth’s Net Worth

$10 Million

Rita Hayworth Was an American Actress and Dancer Who Amassed a Fortune of $10 Million. She Was Born in Brooklyn in October 1918 and Died in May 1987. She Shot to Popularity in The 1940s with Her Appearance as Gilda in The 1946 Picture.

The American Film Institute Ranked Hayworth One of The Top 25 Female Movie Stars of All Time in Afi’s 100 Years…100 Stars. Hayworth’s Filmography Includes Cruz Diablo, in Caliente, Under the Pampas Moon, Charlie Chan in Egypt, Dante’s Inferno, Paddy O’Day, Professional Soldier, Human Cargo, Meet Nero Wolfe, Rebellion, Old Louisiana, and Many Others.

She Also Appeared in A Number of Stage Productions. Trouble in Texas, Hit the Saddle, Life Begins with Love; Criminals of The Air; Girls Can Play; the Game that Kills; the Shadow, Who Was Paid to Dance, Special Inspector, There’s Always a Woman to Blame, in Juvenile Court, He has Convicted the Homicide Bureau’s Renegade Ranger Spy Hunting with A Lone Wolf Angels Are the Only Creatures with Wings. My Soul Is Filled with Music.

There’s Blondie on A Budget, Susan & God, the Lady in Question, Angels Over Broadway, the Strawberry Blonde, Affectionately Yours, and Many More. Tales of Manhattan, You Were Never Lovelier, Blood and Sand, My Gal Sal’s, You’ll Never Get Rich, My Wrath of God, the Happy Thieves, Circus World, the Money Trap, the Rover, and The Road to Salina Are Just a Few of The Titles Featured in The Series.

Other Titles Include Tonight and Every Night, Down to Earth, the Lady from Shanghai, Salome, Miss Sadie Thompson, Fire Down Below, Pal Joey, and Separate Tables. at 1645 Vine Street, She Received a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960. Rita Hayworth, 68, Died of Alzheimer’s Disease on May 14th, 1987.

Rita Hayworth Biography

Rita Hayworth Was Born on October 17, 1918, in The United States, and Is Best Known as An Actress. She Is Well Recognised for Her Role in The 1944 Musical Cover Girl as An American Actress. During the Course of Her 37-Year Acting Career, She Appeared in Over 60 Films. Rita Hayworth Was Born Under the Sign of Libra, According to Astrology.

She Had Five Marriages and Five Divorces. Her Longest Marriage, from 1937 to 1942, Was to Edward Judson. Yasmin and Rebecca Were Her Daughters.

