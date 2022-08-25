Riley Gale Cause of Death: The Vocalist Died Last Year at Age 34.

Power Trip, from Dallas, features Riley Gale on vocals and lead guitar. Power Trip is a band from Dallas, Texas that started in 2008 and has since released two full-length albums, two EPs, and the best hits CD, according to AllMusic. Their first EP, 2009’s Armageddon Blues, was followed by 2011’s Power Trip. After joining forces with Southern Lord Records in 2013, the band dropped Manifest Decimation that same year. After that, in 2017, they unveiled Nightmare Logic, their second studio album.

Power Trip assured their Twitter followers on August 11 that new music was indeed in the works, writing, “it’s on the way, entering the studio ASAP.”

The band’s AllMusic bio describes them as a “crossover thrash metal band” whose sound includes “hardcore punk, speed, and death metal.” According to Revolver, Gale was notorious for his “politically charged songs and aggressively outspoken statements to the press and on social media,” as well as his intense and confrontational stage appearance.

In a recent interview with Revolver, vocalist Gale discussed a wide range of topics, including Black Lives Matter protests, his final appearances before COVID-19 cancelled live concerts, and more. To watch the full interview on YouTube, please click here.

His songs dealt with social injustice and activism, and he described Nightmare Logic as “living with this waking nightmare, things look so odd that it’s unbelievable… I’m looking for some good news and inspiration, and I’ve come to realise that the vast majority of people share more similarities than differences. The band tweeted “cease and desist” to Fox News in 2017 after hearing their music on the news channel.

Learn Everything About Riley Gale’s Life and Profession

Singer Riley Gale used to perform with a group called Power Trip. Power Trip is a band from Dallas, Texas. Some of the band members included Chris Ulsh (drums), Riley Gale (vocals), blake Lbanez (guitar), and Nick Stewart (guitar). Two studio albums and a greatest hits album have been issued by the band.

A lot of weight in Gale’s life was given to catchy pop melodies and guitar solos. He was focusing intently on creating short tunes with memorable melodies. He always focused on the connections between words and between sentences and verses.

As a writer, he aimed to produce work that would stick in people’s minds. Back in 2008, Riley Gale became a member of the team. Despite his fame, Riley always kept his ego in check. His songs had lyrics that went right to the heart. The albums “nightmare logic” (2017) and “Manifest Decimation” (2013) both included Riley Gale. He had strong feelings against the current president of the United States.

Riley Gale Life Is a Musician

Riley Gale was born on May 2, 1985, to his parents, and he will pass away in Dallas, Texas on August 24, 2020, at the age of 35. He began performing as a child, but it wasn’t until he was 22 that he established Power Trip Worldwide as a record label. Nick Stewart, Chris Ulsh, Chris Whetzel, and Blake Ibanez make up the rest of his crew, but the Power Trip music team would be lacking without him.

At such a tiny age, he had already earned a legendary reputation among the general people. Gale has performed several songs for his devoted fan base, including “Executioner’s Tax,” “Hornet’s Nest,” “Hammer of Doubt,” “Nightmare Logic,” and many more.

Although no details have been released regarding the demise of this American musician, the news of his passing was made public the day after he died away. The internet is notably lacking in information on his parents. I found out his siblings’ names are Zach Gale and Sarah Elizabeth after reviewing his social media presence. Since he has a married brother, his sister-in-name law’s is Kelly Gale.

Cause of Death

Since then, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed to MetalSucks that Gale died from a fentanyl overdose, as reported by the website. There was too much fluid in Gale’s lungs, a condition called pulmonary oedema, and it ultimately led to his death, as determined by the autopsy.

Because of “the toxic effects of fentanyl,” the patient became unwell. The concentration of fentanyl in his blood was 22.5ng/mL (nanograms per millilitre) when he passed away, which is more than the minimum effective dose for analgesia or general anaesthesia. The autopsy report concluded that Gale’s death was an accident and mentioned his “history of Xanax misuse” and “history of despair.”

On August 25th, Power Trip tweeted a message from Gale’s family confirming his death. Riley Gale, the band’s lead singer and brother, passed away yesterday night, the statement read. In other words, Riley was a friend, a brother, and a son. Besides being a great musician, Riley was also a compassionate and caring friend.

Extremely high levels of fentanyl were found in Gale’s system, whereas just traces of marijuana were found. Concentrations of fentanyl in the blood above 7 nanograms per millilitre (ng/mL) are considered fatal; the concentration found in Gale’s blood was 22.5 ng/mL. The autopsy was performed on August 26, 2020, a day after his body was found.