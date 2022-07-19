Red Skelton Cause of Death: Who Passed Away a Few Days Before Turning 10!

Richard Bernard “Red” Skelton was an American comedian who was best known for being a top radio and TV star from 1937 to 1971. He was born on July 18, 1913, and died on September 17, 1997. Skelton started out in show business as a circus clown when he was a teenager. From there, he moved on to vaudeville, Broadway, movies, radio, TV, nightclubs, and casinos. He also worked as a painter.

The Red Skelton Show was the second most popular show in TV history, based on how long it ran and how many people watched it (Gunsmoke was first).

Skelton was the first CBS TV host to start taping his weekly shows in color. This happened in the early 1960s.

Skelton was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards, and he won three of them, in 1951, 1956, and 1960/61. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS) and won the Governor’s Emmy Award from ATAS in 1986. In 1989, he was inducted into the International Clown Hall of Fame. In 1993, he became a charter member of the Comedy Hall of Fame, and in 1994, he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

Early Years

Skelton was born in Vincennes, Indiana. His father, Joe, was a clown in the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus. Joe died in 1913, not long before his son was born. As a teenager, Skelton got his first taste of show business with the same circus. Before that, though, a performer named Ed Wynn gave him the show business bug when he was 10 years old.

who saw him trying to help his family by selling newspapers in front of the Pantheon Theater in Vincennes.

After buying all of Skelton’s newspapers, Wynn took the boy backstage and introduced him to all of the members of the traveling show. By the time he was 15, Skelton was working as an entertainer on the road full-time. He did everything from medicine shows and vaudeville to burlesque, showboats, minstrel shows, and circuses.

Family and Final Years

In 1930, Skelton met and married his first wife, Edna Stillwell, while he was performing in Kansas City. 1943, they got a divorce, but Stillwell stayed one of his most important writers.

He got married to Georgia Davis in 1945. Richard and Valentina, their two kids, were born to them. Richard died of leukemia when he was a child in 1958. This was a tragedy for the whole family. Georgia was still his manager up until the 1960s. They got a divorce in 1971, and on the anniversary of their son’s death in 1976, Georgia shot herself. Because the death of his ex-wife hurt him a lot, Red stopped performing for the next 15 years and only found comfort in painting clowns.

In 1983, Skelton married the much younger Lothian Toland for the third and last time.

Near the end of his life, Skelton said that one of the things he did every day was write a short story. He put together chapbooks of the best stories that he had written himself. He also wrote music that he sold to services like Muzak that play music in the background. His patriotic “Red’s White and Blue March” was one of his best-known pieces.

Skelton was a Freemason and a part of Indiana’s Vincennes Lodge No. 1. He was also a member of the York Rite and the Scottish Rite.

He got the Gold Medal for Distinguished Service in the Arts and Sciences from the General Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons. He was given an honorary 33rd degree in the Scottish Rite on September 24, 1969.

In 1995, he was given the Gourgas Medal. When Skelton was a young boy selling newspapers in Vincennes, a man bought one from him with a five-dollar bill and told him to keep the change. This got Skelton interested in Masonry. The young Skelton asked his benefactor why he had given him so much money. The man told him that he was a Mason and that Masons are taught to give. When Skelton grew up, he decided to do the same thing. He was also a Shriner in Los Angeles and a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

