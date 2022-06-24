Ray Reyes Cause of Death, A Former Member of Menudo, Has Died at The Age of 51!

Former Menudo member Ray Reyes passed away on April 30th at the age of 61. He was 51 years old at the time. According to Telemundo, a massive heart attack was to blame for the death. This was confirmed by his brother Raul on Facebook and he requested that the family’s privacy be respected. Ray Reyes, my beloved brother, has passed away, and I confirm this with great sadness in my heart,” he wrote in Spanish alongside a gallery of photos.

“I beg you all for privacy and ask that you pray for our family, especially my mother, who is extremely vulnerable. As a final request, please keep his memory alive by never forgetting his contributions to the world. We require a unified front now more than any other. Never stop expressing your love and affection for other people.”

Personal Life

He had two children, Marcos Reyes, and Cecilia Reyes, both of whom were born as a result of his two marriages. In his father’s footsteps, Rey Reyes Sr., had a successful career in business. His younger brother Raul Reyes, who was his lifetime musical collaborator, also participated by recording backing vocals, helping the group in several TV Commercials, Menudo TV Specials, and the record productions,

A Todo Rock, Menudo Mania, Reaching Out, and Evolucion as well as with Proyecto M & El Reencuentro productions. He was the lead singer of the Puerto Rican rock band Radio Pirata, which had a long and successful career.

Death

Ray Reyes died on April 30, 2021, in Puerto Rico. Reyes was Menudo’s second member to pass away, the first being Anthony Galindo, who died six months before him. Reyes died of a heart attack at the age of 62.

Career

Toa Baja, Puerto Rico’s Toa Baja neighborhood, Levittown, where he was born and raised. Menudo accepted him as a member at the beginning of 1983. In the midst of Menudo’s golden era, Reyes was brought in to replace Xavier Serbia.

However, Menudo fans regarded Reyes as the band’s chubby member, earning him a loyal following.

The reason Edgardo Diaz gave him that nickname was because he put him on a strict diet when he joined Menudo. All gossip magazines immediately published this information after it was leaked to them. As a member of Menudo, Ray sung lead vocals on “Si Tu No Estas,” “Chicle De Amor,” and “Zumbador” on 1983’s A Todo Rock. At this point in his career, he continued to work with Menudo, even after Menudo’s number one hit Indianapolis was released from the album and Menudo began to appear on the covers of Tiger Beat and other major teen magazines.

It was in 1984 that he recorded his final three studio albums with the band. The band’s first English-language album, Reaching Out, was released in 1984. That’s What You Do” featured Ray as the primary singer. Mania was the band’s first Portuguese-language album. On “Quero Ser,” Ray provided lead vocals. Album three of 1984, Evolución was also the final album recorded in that year. Persecución and Yo No Fui both featured Ray on lead vocals. For the first time, Menudo released an album without Ray.

A sudden growth spurt forced Ray out of the band after only two years.. In Spanish, Una Y Otra Vez was released in 1986, while Minha Musica was released in Portuguese the same year. Proyecto M was formed in 1988, with former Menudos Rene Farrait and Johnny Lozada replacing Serbia. Success followed in Puerto Rico and Venezuela for Project M.

Ray Reyes’s Life Story

Singer Ray Reyes was born in the United States on March 13, 1970. In addition to being a former member of Menudo, Ray Reyes León is an American-born Puerto Rican singer. Born in New York City, he was raised in Levittown, Puerto Rico, and now lives in New York with his wife and children.

In his father's footsteps, Rey Reyes Sr. was a successful entrepreneur. Menudo accepted him as a member in the beginning of 1983. In the midst of Menudo's golden era, Reyes came in to replace Xavier Serbia and joined the band. As far as astrologers are concerned, Ray Reyes is a Pisces, according to their interpretations.

A sudden growth spurt forced Ray out of the band after only two years.. In Spanish, Una Y Otra Vez was released in 1986, while Minha Musica was released in Portuguese the same year. Proyecto M was formed in 1988, with former Menudos Rene Farrait and Johnny Lozada replacing Serbia. In Puerto Rico and Venezuela, Proyecto M was a huge hit.

Ray Reyes Net Worth

Ray is one of the most wealthy and well-known vocalists today. The estimated worth of Ray Reyes based on our research into Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider is approximately $1.5 million. “Si Tu No Estas,” “Chicle De Amor,” and “Zumbador” were Ray’s first three Menudo recordings.

Menudo’s number one hit Indianapolis from the same album was followed by appearances on the covers of Tiger Beat and other major teen magazines, as well as in Brazil, the Philippines, and Japan, where Menudo became a household name.