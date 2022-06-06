Ray Fosse Cause of Death , Longtime Mlb Catcher and Announcer, Dies at 74 After 16-Year Battle with Cancer!

When Ray Fosse was knocked unconscious by Pete Rose in the 1970 All-Star Game, his baseball career was forever changed. He was 74 years old when I met him.

Carol Fosse, his wife of 51 years, announced her husband’s death on Wednesday following a 16-year battle with cancer, according to a statement on his website.

At the age of 23, Fosse made his first All-Star squad, batting.307 with 18 home runs and winning the first of two Gold Gloves while throwing out 55% of base runners.

In the 12th inning of the exhibition game at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium, Rose barreled over him to score the winning run. To this day, Fosse’s body still hurts 45 years after the injury to his left shoulder, which he shattered and separated. “What happened was clearly presented, therefore I don’t need a TV rerun to know what happened. It’s new and exciting “It was Fosse’s opinion.

Early Life and Career

As a child, Fosse listened to the St. Louis Cardinals on the radio in Marion, Illinois.

Stan Musial was the player he most admired.

Marion High School’s baseball club honoured Fosse as their three-time Most Valuable Player while he was a catcher. In high school, he also participated in football and basketball. He attended Southern Illinois University after graduating from high school. At.301 in 1974, he was at his career-best.

Professional Career

First overall in the 1965 MLB draught, The Cleveland Indians selected Fosse. On September 8, 1967, at the age of 20, Fosse made his major-league debut with the Cleveland Indians. A year after being released by the Yankees, he returned to the Pacific Coast League’s Portland Beavers, where he batted.301 in 103 games with their team.

In 1970, he rejoined the Indians as a platoon player with Duke Sims. He had a.313 batting average in the first half of 1970, with 16 home runs and 45 runs batted in. On June 9, he began a 23-game hitting streak, the longest in the American League (AL) since 1961, and was selected as a reserve for the 1970 All-Star Game by American League manager Earl Weaver.

At home plate in the 1970 All-Star Game, Fosse collided with Pete Rose and had a broken leg. A year later, a re-examination revealed that Fosse had suffered a broken and dislocated shoulder, which had healed wrongly, resulting in chronic pain that was never fully cured.

For an exhibition game in which Rose was highly criticised, he said he was merely trying to win and that Fosse, who had been pulled up a few feet in order to receive the throw from Amos Otis, had been obstructing the plate. In the second half of the season, Fosse played 42 games and hit.297 with an AL Gold Glove Award.

It was another rough year for Fosse, who was out for more than a week after he was kicked in his right hand during a skirmish with the Detroit Tigers on June 18. The ligament in his left hand tore during an at-bat against Denny McLain, causing him to miss the 1971 All-Star Game, when he returned from injury. In spite of these ailments, Fosse competed in 133 games and led the league in assists and double plays to win his second consecutive Gold Glove Award.” A career-high 62 runs batted in and 12 home runs also helped the Indians finish in last place.

Personal Life and Death

Carol Fosse married Fosse in 1970.

There were two homes they owned: one in Oakland and one in Scottsdale, Arizona.



After 17 years of battling illness, Fosse announced on August 5, 2021, that he was stepping down from his role as an announcer in order to focus on his treatment. Cancer claimed the life of Fosse on October 13, 2021.

Ray Fosse Net Worth

One of the most well-known baseball players in the world, Ray Fosse’s compensation is $17 million. Ray Fosse was born on April 4, 1947 in New York City, New York.

Attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Science in Biological Anthropology. A two-time World Series champion, he helped the Oakland Athletics clinch the title in 1973 and 1974.