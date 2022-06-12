Rags Ragland Cause of Death,Personal Life, Career, & Lifestyle!

Comedian and character actor Rags Ragland was an American.

Personal Life

In Louisville, Kentucky, Adam Joseph Ragland, and Stella Petty welcomed Ragland into the world on August 23, 1905.



When he was younger, he worked in Kentucky as a truck driver, boxer, and movie projector. Before they separated in 1926, he married Sabina Elizabeth Vanover and they had a son, John Griffin Ragland (1925-1990). When Ragland was 22, he relocated to Los Angeles.

Career

In burlesque, Ragland established himself as a performer. Aside from his wild ad-libs and surprising interruptions of other comics’ shows, he rapidly became recognized for having a “strong off-stage libido.” Later on in his career at Minsky’s, where burlesque was king, he rose to the position of “top banana.”

According to Georgia Sothern, a former Minsky striptease performer, Ragland was a close friend and the best comedian the Minskys ever produced.



Ragland’s longtime colleague Phil Silvers refers to Ragland as “my favorite comic” in his autobiography.

Despite the death of burlesque in its traditional form, Ragland made his way to Broadway and Hollywood after. As usual, he was cast as a goofy buffoon who had an unfortunate tendency to misuse the English language. Beginning with 1942’s Panama Hattie, he was signed to a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM). Around a dozen MGM light comedies and musicals were starred by Ragland. He became well-known as Red Skelton’s sidekick in the “Whistling” films (Whistling in the Dark, Whistling in Dixie, and Whistling in Brooklyn). It was in the drama The Hoodlum Saint that he made his final screen appearance (1946).

Death

The Copacabana in New York City was to be Ragland’s first gig back in 1946, after a trip to Mexico with Orson Welles and an alcoholic binge. His abdomen started hurting and he was rushed to the hospital. However, physicians found that the liver and kidneys of Ragland’s longtime friend Frank Sinatra had been ravaged by years of alcohol consumption. Three days before his 41st birthday, he died of uremia after slipping into a coma. Sinatra and Silvers sat by his side. Attendees included Sinatra and Silvers during Ragland’s funeral service, which was attended by a large number of Hollywood stars.



After leaving the filming of It Happened in Brooklyn and flying to New York, Sinatra surprised Ragland by showing up at the Copacabana premiere to replace him (Silvers had decided to continue because he had signed a contract, stating “the show must go on”). While on their USO tours, Sinatra and Silvers reprised their acts. The audience was enthralled by the performance. A tearful Silvers asked to take a bow for Rags as the show came to a close. Ragland’s passing was remembered with tears from the crowd.

His family’s History and His Professional Achievements

Born on August 23, 1905, Rags Ragland began his career as an actor (1905-1946) in the United States of America.



He was a well-known actor in his day (1905-1946)

There Is a Net Worth of Rags Ragland

