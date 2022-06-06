Pier Angeli Cause of Death, Actress, 39, Dies; Film Star in U.S. for 2 Decades!

Pier Angeli was an Italian actress best known for her roles on television and film. In the early stages of her career, she went by Anna Maria Pierangeli, despite the fact that she was born Anna Maria Pierangeli. With the Italian film “The Million Dollar Nickel,” Pier began her acting career at the tender age of sixteen. After then, she appeared in a number of minor roles in a number of movies. After starring in “Teresa,” she earned the Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year–Actress for her performance in the film. In the 1960s, she continued to act in a few films. Pier resigned from acting in 1971, making her final performance on the silver screen.

Early Life and Career

Anna Maria Pierangeli was born in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy parents Enrichetta (née Romiti) and Luigi Pierangeli. Marisa Pavan is her identical twin sister. After being noticed by director Léonide Moguy and De Sica, Angeli made her film debut with Vittorio De Sica in Domani è troppo tardi (1950). Teresa (1951), her first American picture, also marked the debuts of Rod Steiger and John Ericson, who were also cast in the film. Reviews likened her to Greta Garbo in this performance, and she was awarded the New Star of the Year–Actress Golden Globe. She starred in a number of MGM films during the 1950s, including The Light Touch with Stewart Granger. When a British-Italian production of Romeo and Juliet was revealed, plans for a film with her and Marlon Brando fell through.



Costar Kirk Douglas became romantically involved with Angeli while making the 1953 picture The Story of Three Loves. After that, she appeared in Sombrero as Ava Gardner’s replacement, as well as Flame and the Flesh (1954). MGM loaned Angeli to other studios after discovering another European ingénue, Leslie Caron. The Silver Chalice, Paul Newman’s feature film debut, and Oh No, Mam’zelle (Mam’zelle Nitouche), another Warner Bros. picture, both starred her. When the role of Anna Magnani’s daughter in The Rose Tattoo (1955) went to her identical twin sister Marisa Pavan at Paramount, she was disappointed. Columbia was given her by MGM for the film Port Afrique (1956). Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) brought her back to MGM, where she was cast as Paul Newman’s wife (Angeli’s previous lover James Dean was to play the starring part, which shifted to Newman after Dean’s death). Once she concluded her MGM contract with Merry Andrew, she appeared in The Vintage (1957). (1958).

Personal Life and Death

On the set of The Story of Three Loves in the 1950s, Kirk Douglas and Angeli were engaged, according to his memoirs (1953). Angeli had an intense relationship with James Dean as well. She was forced to break up with Dean since her mother didn’t like the fact that he wasn’t a practising Catholic. [Required citation]

For a brief period of time, Angeli was married to the singer and actor Vic Damone. Although Dean later denied doing anything so “stupid,” it was rumoured that Dean had watched the wedding from across the road on his motorcycle, even firing the engine during the ceremony. [Required citation] They appeared on an edition of What’s My Line? on June 17, 1956, while still married.

With Vic Damone, she had one child; their divorce led to a series of high-profile custody fights for their son Perry (1955–2014).

The following year, Angeli married Italian composer Armando Trovajoli, with whom she had a second son named Howard, born in 1963. In 1969, she and Trovajoli divorced.

Angeli’s final picture was released in 1971. “Octaman” was widely regarded as her weakest film to date. [Required citation]

Angeli, 39, was found dead from a barbiturate overdose at her Beverly Hills home on September 10, 1971. Angeli’s doctor had given her a Compazine injection the day before she died. [why?] Anaphylaxis has been suggested as the cause of death, although the autopsy results refute this theory. In Rueil-Malmaison, France’s Hauts-de-Seine region, she is buried in the Cimetière des Bulvis.

How Much Is Pier Angeli Net Worth?

Net Worth $700,000 Real Name Anna Maria Pierangeli Famous as Pier Angeli Date of Birth 19 June 1932 Birth Place Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy Died on 10 September 1971 Cause of death Barbiturate Overdose Burial place Bulvis Cemetery, Rueil Malmaison, France Nationality Italian Aged 39 years Profession Actress Gender Female

