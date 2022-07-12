Phillip Lazaro Cause of Death: Director-Comedian Passes Away at 52 Years Old!

Phillip Lazaro, a legendary comedian, and filmmaker have passed away. He has reached the age of 51. Armarie Saavedra Cruz-Go confirmed Lazaro’s death in a Facebook post on Monday, July 11, according to an ABS-CBN report.

In spite of the fact that we know it is a part of life, we are never quite ready to say goodbye for good to Tito Phillip Lazaro”. Today is a difficult day for us since we have lost someone very precious, but we also want to commemorate your life and say thank you for everything. You have earned your rest,” Cruz-Go wrote.

The cause of his death and the date of his death were not given. Lazaro’s death has been verified by GMA Network as well. The second season of GMA’s Prima Donnas, Widow’s Web, and Nagbabagang Luha all had Lazaro as their unit director.

Phillip Lazaro Dies, Cause of Death

On Monday, July 11th, 2022, Phillip Lazaro, an actor, director, and comedian, died at the age of 52. According to the rumors, he died from numerous organ failures. The cause of his death is yet unknown. His family is unable to make a public comment regarding his demise.

There are reports in the media and posts on social media confirming his death and the narrative he left behind.

A number of other performers and filmmakers have paid tribute to him.

When they heard the news that he had died so unexpectedly, many people were left stunned. People are saying prayers for his soul and sending their sympathies to his family in their loss.

Philip Lazaro Death

Our investigation into Philip Lazaro’s death is now in progress. Philip Lazaro’s death has so far yielded no new information. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any time. Let’s pray for Philip Lazaro’s family and friends, who are in a state of severe sorrow. Philip Lazaro’s death was not widely covered on the news or in any public pronouncements at the time of his death.

Who Was Phillip Lazaro? (wiki, Age, Bio)

In Addition to Being an Actor, Director and Comedic Actor, Phillip Lazaro Was Also an Accomplished Filmmaker. when He Was Just 12 Years Old, He Was Born in Manila, the Philippines. He Was Just 52 when He Died Last Year. No Further Details Regarding His Family Have Been Released. He Was a College-Educated Person, but Information Regarding His Education Is Not Available Online.



Phillip Lazaro Began His Acting Career in 1996. Among His Many Television Credits Are Prima Donnas, Widow’s Web, and The Game Programme Bawal, Among Others. the Antaeus Company’s Production of King Lear Featured Him as The Earl of Kent. In the Philippines, He Was the Greatest Actor, Director, and Comedian. Many of His Performances Were on Stage, Including “wanted: The Perfect Mother, Unexpectedly Yours,” Which He Also Starred In.

Full Name Phillip Lazaro Nickname Phillip Age 52 as 2022 Famous for Philippine Actor, Comedian, and Director Date of Birth 12 June 1970 Birthplace Manila, Philippines Hometown Manila, Philippines

Gender Female

School N/A College N/A

Nationality Filipino

Ethnicity N/A

Religion Christianity Education Qualification Graduated Sun/ Zodiac Sign N/A Children N/A Husband/ Boyfriend N/A Profession Actor, Comedian, and Director Net Worth N/A Parents N/A

Who Is Phillip Lazaro’s Wife?

Phillip Lazaro Was an Extremely Caring and Close-Knit Person. for His Family and Friends, It Has Been Tough to Comprehend His Untimely Passing.

He Displays Pictures of His Family and Grandchildren on Social Media. However, There Has Been No Mention of His Spouse to Date.

the Actor Was a Devout Follower of The Lord Jesus Christ. on Instagram, He Went by The Name @iamphilliplazaro and Posted Images of Jesus.

A Photo of Lazaro’s Grandchildren Daniel and Katrine Was Posted on Instagram in 2021 by The 91-Year-Old. as, With His Real Family, He Is Close to His On-Screen Counterparts.

Phillip Lazaro’s Net Worth

The Estimated Net Worth of Phillip Lazaro Is $17 Million. Filipino Actor, Comedian, and Director. He Appeared in A Number of Films, Including Unexpectedly Yours, Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw, and Wanted: The Perfect Mother.

Phillip Lazaro’s Family

His Childhood Was Spent in Manila, Philippines. on June 12, 1970, Phillip Lazaro Was Born in Manila, Philippines, to Filipino Parents. Phillip Lazaro’s Nephew, Chico Alinell, Grew up In Mexico City.