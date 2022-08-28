Philip Mckeon Cause Of Death: Child Star Of ‘Alice,’ Dies At 55

American actor Philip McKeon is remembered most for his role as Tommy Hyatt on the TV comedy series Alice, which ran from 1976 until 1985. It is believed that Philip McKeon had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his passing.

On November 11, 1964, McKeon was born to Barbara and Donald McKeon in Westbury, New York. His younger sibling was a woman called Nancy McKeon. Philip, at age 4, launched his professional acting career.

McKeon’s parents took him and his sister Nancy, at 2 years old, to a local modeling audition, and he quickly became a child model who appeared in periodicals and advertisements. After that, he did some modeling and had a few cameo roles in films.

Linda Lavin, who played Alice on the sitcom, was the first to notice Philip’s ability when she saw him in a Broadway show. She advocated for him to be cast as Tommy, and he was ultimately cast in the role. The 108 episodes he filmed as Tommy Hyatt span the years 1976–1985.

After that, he was cast in a wide variety of films and television shows, including Chips, Leadfoot, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Amazing Stories, Favorite Son, Sandman, Red Surg, Ghoulies 4, and many more. He has also produced and directed a number of movies, including Teresa’s Tattoo and The Young Unknowns.

Philip McKeon: A Brief Lifestory

TV actor Philip McKeon was born in the United States on November 11th, 1964. In addition to his roles on The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and Amazing Stories, he is most known for his portrayal as Tommy Hyatt on the CBS comedy Alice, in which he starred as a toddler and a teenager. As far as horoscopes are concerned, Philip McKeon belongs to the Scorpio zodiac sign.

Born on November 11, 1964, and passing away on December 10, 2019, American child actor Philip Anthony McKeon was perhaps best known for his role as Tommy Hyatt in the comedy Alice, which ran from 1976 through 1985. His sibling, the actress Nancy McKeon, rose to fame thanks to her part in the hit NBC comedy, The Facts of Life.

McKeon got his big break when Linda Lavin, who portrayed Alice, saw him in Medea and Jason (1974) on Broadway, felt he was intelligent and skilled, and suggested he fill the role of Tommy on the show. Based on Ellen Burstyn’s Academy Award–winning performance in Martin Scorsese and Robert Getchell’s film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974), the television series Alice aired in 1996.

The Riches of Philip McKeon

Philip McKeon is a very successful and well-known television actor who also happens to be very wealthy. Our research indicates that Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider all agree that Philip McKeon has a net worth of around $1.5 million.

When he was just four years old, he started appearing in advertisements as a model and child actor. McKeon is the son of Barbara (a teacher) and Donald (a travel agent) McKeon, and he was born in Westbury, New York. His sister, the famous actress Nancy McKeon, is two years his junior. There is no relation between them and the actor Doug McKeon.

In fact, McKeon’s professional career kicked off when he was just 4 years old when he was hired as a print model. As early as the age of two, his parents took him and his younger sister Nancy to an audition to become child models. He went on to appear in print and broadcast media.

Over the course of the next few years, he booked a number of modeling gigs and then a number of acting roles on stage and in cinema. McKeon and Benoit Benjamin were Little League teammates in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 1975.

McKeon’s acting career didn’t stop when Alice did; he went on to perform in films like Sandman (1993) and Ghoulies IV (1999). (1994). The films he produced or directed include Murder in the First (1995), The Young Unknowns (1996), and Teresa’s Tattoo (1994), which starred his sister Nancy McKeon (2000).

Reasons for Dying

American child actor and radio host Philip Anthony McKeon is best known for his role as Tommy Hyatt on the comedy Alice, which ran from 1976 to 1985.

Though he is no longer with us physically, Philip McKeon continues to be a source of conversation long after his passing. Because there was speculation regarding whether or not Philip McKeon was gay, he became a topic of conversation. Donald McKeon Sr. and Barbara McKeon were his parents. Phillip Anthony McKeon was born on November 11, 1964, in Westbury.

On December 10, 2019, Philip McKeon passed away at the age of 55. Unknown to the public is the identity or type of sickness that ultimately led to his death. He had been fighting a deadly illness for quite some time, and it eventually took his life.

His loved ones issued a statement after his death reading, “We are all beyond heartbroken and grieved by Phil’s demise. All who met him were better off for having done so, and they will always remember his fantastic sense of humour, generosity, and loyalty.

He went to St. John Paul II STEM Academy, a private institution located in Burbank, California. He had not lost any of his height or good looks. He’s always managed to keep his physique looking fit and fine. He has gorgeous blue eyes and dark brown hair. Philip McKeon’s height as of now was 6 feet and 3 inches. He was an American actor with the name of Philip McKeon. From 1976 through 1985, Philip starred as Alice on the popular sitcom.

Playing the son of the show’s protagonist, Tommy Hyatt, made him a household name. Philip’s parents took Philip and his younger sister Nancy McKeon to the audition that would alter their lives forever. Actress Nancy Mckeon is her brother’s younger sibling by 17 months; she was born in April 1966. After Philip was cast as Alice, his family uprooted to Los Angeles.