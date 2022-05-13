Philece Sampler, Digimon and The Legend of Korra Star, Dies at 67 !

Debra Philece Sampler was an American film, television, and voice actress who lived from July 16, 1953, until July 1, 2021. She began her career as Renée DuMonde on Days of Our Lives and Donna Love Hudson on Another World. [needs citation]

In addition to her acting career, Sampler has voiced a number of animated characters, including Toph Beifong in The Legend of Korra. Mimi Tachikawa and Cody Hida from Digimon: Digital Monsters, Tiptory in Eureka Seven, and Hiyori Tamura from Lucky Star were among the characters she voiced in English-language dubs.

Life and career

On July 16, 1953, Sampler was born in San Angelo, Texas. In 1971, she graduated from Richardson’s J.J. Pearce High School. Sampler traveled to Hollywood after graduating from the University of North Texas with a theater degree in 1975 and rapidly got guest appearances in a number of television movies and programs, including The Incredible Hulk in season 4, episode 59, “Dark Side.”

Sampler rose to prominence on the soap opera Days of Our Lives as Renée DuMonde. Renee’s character was the subject of a big 1983 murder investigation, culminating in one of daytime’s most dramatic send-offs. She moved on to the TV series Rituals from 1984 to 1985 after leaving Days of our Lives in September 1983. Future soap stars Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, Days) and Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH) played with experienced soap actors Kin Shriner (ex-Scotty, GH; ex-Brian, B&B) and Tina Louise (Ginger from Gilligan’s Island) in the series. After Rituals, Philece went on to play Donna Love in Another World in 1986, taking over the role of Anna Stuart. When Stuart recovered the post, she departed AW in 1989. She appeared as Sue Ann on TJ Hooker and as Casey on Hunter in guest appearances. [needs citation] She then went to Japan on sabbatical with her then-fiance. With a few screenplays in hand, she went to the United States and founded Philman Entertainment, a production firm. [needs citation

The sampler was an assistant producer on Del Shores’ Los Angeles stage musical Sordid Lives. Betty Ross was her character in the animated series The Incredible Hulk on UPN. Gregg Marx, her old Days of Our Lives love interest, stayed friends with her (David Banning). “Ollie Ollie Oxen Free” was her voice-over on Real Monsters. She appeared as Emma (Chuckie’s love interest) in the episode “He Saw, She Saw” on Nickelodeon’s Rugrats.

What Caused Philece Sampler’s Death? (Cause of Death)

She died on July 2, 2021, according to reports. Her death was caused by a heart attack, according to Soap Opera Digest.

Reactions to Philece Sampler’s Death

After her untimely demise, the cause of Philece Sampler’s death is discovered. In the realm of animation, she was equally well-known. Mimi was her stage name.

Following the devastating news, a number of fans, friends, and supporters took to social media to express their sympathies.

“My heart feels sad,” Peggy Webb commented on Facebook. Piece Sampler, a great friend of mine, died suddenly at her home in Los Angeles. She was a phenomenal actor with a lovely attitude, a kind heart, and a gentle soul. We spoke about everything under the sun every Wednesday evening, including the projects we wanted to accomplish together, and we always ended up laughing hysterically. She has been a bright light in my life for almost two decades, and I shall really miss her.”

“Thank you Philece Sampler for your great work throughout the years,” one of her admirers remarked. When I first heard your voice, Mimi, from Digimon, I was overjoyed, and I was much happier when you repeated the role in Digimon Adventure Tri. I’ll always remember you because of your work.”

“I’m terribly saddened/depressed that #PhileceSampler has died away,” another tweeted. I grew up listening to her voice acting, and it’s heartbreaking for the entire Voice Acting community to learn of her passing. She’s a beautiful person and a fantastic Va, and I’ll surely miss her work.”

“I’m saddened by the passing of Philece Sampler,” another internet user remarked on Twitter. She was not just an important part of the anime I grew up watching, but she was also a great woman with a big heart. I was fortunate to be able to work with her and witness her brilliance. Mama Matsushita, I shall miss you terribly.” Please respect her family’s privacy at this difficult time.