Paul Ryder Cause of Death: Happy Mondays Star Was Found Dies at 58!

The tragic passing of Paul Ryder, better known as the bassist for Happy Mondays, has left us with deep sorrow. Only a few hours before the band was set to take the stage at the Kubix Festival in Sunderland, Paul was discovered dead in his hotel room.

He was 58 at the time of his death. As a founding member of Happy Mondays, Paul was instrumental in shaping the band’s sound with his unique bass playing. After the band’s ultimate dissolution in 2011, he stayed in the group as a permanent member. We send our condolences to his loved ones at this trying time. Thank you for your encouragement.

Cause of Death

British band Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder passed away suddenly at the age of 58. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Born on April 24th, 1964, in London, England, Paul Anthony Ryder is a musician from the United Kingdom. He was a bassist in the Manchester band Happy Mondays and one of its original members. In 1980, the band was founded, and their debut album was published in 1988. “Bummed,” the band’s second album, was Ryder’s most significant contribution.

Despite the album’s critical and financial success, the band’s place in the Madchester subculture was strengthened. Ryder worked with Happy Mondays for the remainder of their career, which ended with their breakup in 1992. He was 58 when he passed away on July 15th, 2022.

Paul Ryder Biography

Paul Ryder, a well-known bassist, was born in the United Kingdom on April 24, 1964. Taurus is Paul Ryder’s horoscope sign, according to astrologers.

Involved with the band from its beginning in 1983, Ryder is frequently credited with providing the signature groove on which the band’s biggest songs were constructed. Ryder has remained an active member of the band to this day. Shaun Ryder, Gary Whelan, Mark “Bez” Berry, Paul Davies, and Mark Day are some of his bandmates. In the UK alone, Pills ‘n Thrills and Bellyaches sold more than 350,000 copies during his time in the band.

Instead, he went on to write music for various TV series and create the band “Big Arm,” which published its debut album, “Radiant,” in 2008 to great acclaim. Ian Brown’s longstanding collaborator Pete Smith, drummer Danny Short, and guitarist Daz Gilkinson, as well as ex-Happy Monday’s percussionist Lea Mullin, formed Big Arm for a UK tour in 2008.

Paul Ryder’s Net Worth

Paul Ryder is a well-known bassist who is also one of the wealthiest in the business. With the help of sources like Wikipedia and Forbes, we estimate that Paul Ryder’s net worth is somewhere around $1.5 million. DJing is another career path for him; he has performed for crowds in countries throughout the world.

Today, he’s working on new songs in his home city of Los Angeles.

PAUL RYDER NET WORTH & SALARY Net Worth $1.5 Million Salary Under Review Source of Income Bass Player Cars Not Available House Living In Own House.

On two of the North American dates of Tom Tom Club’s tour in October 2010, he opened for them in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Eddy Gronfier (from French band One-T), Neo Garcia (drums), and Matt Cheadle (guitar) were also present.

A reformed Happy Mondays, including Paul Ryder, was announced in January of that year. For the foreseeable future, Happy Mondays will continue to perform live.

Happy Mondays

Paul Ryder was a founding member of the band in 1983 and was a key member until his death in 2003. He is widely recognized for creating the band’s signature rhythm, which formed the foundation for many of their best successes.

Shaun Ryder, Gary Whelan, Mark “Bez” Berry, Paul Davies, and Mark Day are all members of Paul Ryder’s band.

In the UK alone, Pills ‘n Thrills and Bellyaches sold more than 350,000 copies during his time in the band.

Paul Ryder is most known for his role in Happy Mondays, although he has appeared in numerous other films, including The Ghosts of Oxford Street and Losing It. He also received praise for his performance in the documentary about his band, 24 Hour Party People, in which he portrayed a mobster. He was Paul Ryder in the movie. Actor Paul Popplewell played him. In addition to his work as an actor and music business expert, he has starred in a slew of TV series.