Paul Gleason Cause of Death: Who Appeared in “The Breakfast Club” Has Died at The Age of 67!

Paul Gleason was a well-liked actor in the 1980s. He was best known for his roles in the comedy film Trading Places and the classic film The Breakfast Club. Gleason died of cancer almost 15 years ago. The man from New Jersey was diagnosed with lung cancer. Since he died, some new ways to treat cancer have become available.

Gleason died of mesothelioma in May 2006, when he was 67 years old. This rare type of lung cancer is a tumor that is caused by being around asbestos (a silicate mineral). After Gleason died, his family said that he was exposed to different kinds of asbestos when he was young and when he worked as a construction worker when he was a teenager. This tumor can grow in the lungs, stomach, heart, or other organs. It is a very rare form of the disease. The American Cancer Society says that each year about 3,000 new cases are found.

Death

Gleason died on May 27, 2006, in a hospital in Burbank, California. He had pleural mesothelioma, a type of lung cancer linked to asbestos. He may have gotten it when he was a teenager and worked on construction sites for his father. He had been alive for 67 years. He is buried in Westwood, Los Angeles, near the southeast corner of the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery.

Early Life

Gleason Was Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on May 4, 1939. His mother, Eleanor (née Doyle), Was a Registered Nurse, and His Father, George L. Gleason, Was a Restaurant Owner, Professional Boxer, Iron Worker, and Roofer.

Gleason Grew up In Florida, in The City of Miami Beach. at 16, He Ran Away from Home and Hitchhiked All the Way up The East Coast, Sleeping on Beaches and Playing Baseball. He went to High School in North Miami and College at Florida State, Where He Played Football. He Signed a Contract to Play Baseball Professionally with The Cleveland Indians, but He only Played for A Few Games in The Minor Leagues in 1959 and 1960.

Where Was Gleason Born and Raised?

Paul Xavier Gleason Is His Full Name. He Was Born on May 4, 1939, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to A Registered Nurse Named Eleanor Doyle and A Professional Boxer Named George Gleason. Unfortunately, There Isn’t Any Information Online About His Family or His Siblings. Aside from This, It Is Known that He Ran Away from Home when He Was 16 and Played Baseball and Slept on Beaches.

Paul Gleason Was an American and Belonged to The White Race. Unfortunately, There Is No Information Online About His Religious Beliefs. the Star Sign for Him Was Taurus.

Paul Gleason Biography

American Actor Paul Gleason Was Best Known for His Parts on The Tv Show “all My Children” and In the Movies “the Breakfast Club,” “Trading Places,” and “die Hard.” the Actor Had a Successful Career Because He Mostly Played Arrogant Men, Tough Guys, Bullies, and White-Collar Scumbags. as A Kid, He Was Good at Sports, so He went to Florida State University on A Football Scholarship and Also Played Baseball for Two Teams in The Minor Leagues.

He Used to Think that Sports Were His Future, but After Seeing the Movie’s “splendor in The Grass,” He Had a Sudden Change of Heart (1961). He Got His First Formal Acting Training at Lee Strasberg’s Famous Actors Studio in New York. He Then Appeared on Broadway in “The Gingerbread Lady” and Made His Film Debut in “winter A-Go-Go.” in 1971, He Married Candy Moore. in 1978, and They Got divorced. in 1995, He Married Susan Kehl, and They Stayed Together until He Died. They Had a Son and A Daughter. He died on May 27, 2006, in A Hospital in Burbank, California. He Had Pleural Mesothelioma, a Type of Lung Cancer Linked to Asbestos.

Paul Gleason’s Net Worth

Paul Is One of The Wealthiest Actors and Is on The List of The Most Well-Known Actors. Based on What We Found on Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, Paul Gleason Has a Net Worth of About $1.5 Million.

After Being Signed by The Cleveland Indians, He Played for A Short Time in The Minor Leagues of Mlb.