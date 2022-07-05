Patti Deutsch Cause of Death: “Match Game” and “Laugh-In” Regular and Seasoned Voice Actor Died at Age 73!

When she wasn’t doing standup for Match Game in the 1970s or appearing on the show, Patti Deutsch moved on to a successful voice-over career. She had reached the age of 73. After a protracted fight with cancer, her family announced her death on Wednesday at her Los Angeles home. Deutsch was born on December 16, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and worked with Fred Willard in the Ace Trucking Company improv ensemble in the 1960s and early ’70s. Bill Alsuga, the “You can call me Ray” pitchman for Natural Light beer, was also a member of the trio, which made several appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

With the politically charged sketch show Laugh-In, Deutsch’s breakthrough came in 1972. By 1972-73, however, the show had passed its peak and would be canceled after just one more season. After her run on The Wonder Years ended, the nasally-voiced comic and actress became a semi-regular on Gene Rayburn’s daytime game show revival, Match Game ’73, which featured celebrities giving racy and sarcastic answers to the host’s questions.

As a result of her success on the show, Deutsch and her husband, writer Donald Ross, were invited to compete in the couples game show Tattletales (The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote).

Grandpa Goes to Washington, starring Jack Albertson and a post-M*A*S*H Larry Linville, had Deutsch as a series regular in 1978. On NBC’s hour-long comedy series, Albertson played a forcibly retired poly-science professor with no political experience who is elected to the United States Congress. Senate. It was axed in the middle of the season.

Cause of Death

Deutsch Met Donald Ross, a Comedic Screenwriter, and Playwright, While Performing Improv. Deutsch and Ross Both Appeared on Match Game ’74 the Same Week as Guests Lee Sachnoff and Alexis Hill, the Children of Their 1968 Marriage. Deutsch, 73, Passed Away from Cancer on July 26th, 2017 in His Los Angeles Home. Her Spouse Was Likewise Afflicted with Cancer, and He Passed Away on June 1st of This Year.

Biography

Who Is Patti Deutsch Dating?

