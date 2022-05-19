Orlando Anderson Cause of Death: Was Asked About Killing 2Pac While He Was Dying. He Gave The Cops The Middle Finger!

Orlando Anderson, the man long suspected of killing Tupac Shakur, was shot and killed in Compton on Friday afternoon after a gun battle that also claimed the lives of two other men.

Anderson, 23, was shot and killed immediately after arriving at a Compton carwash shortly after 3 p.m., police said, in the aftermath of a previous monetary disagreement.

Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight defeated Anderson at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in September 1996.

Since then, law enforcement officials, gang informants, and even members of the Shakur family have named Anderson as the major suspect in Shakur’s murder, but Anderson has always vehemently rejected the allegations, and no formal charges have ever been filed against him.

With Anderson’s death, however, all prospect of ever discovering Shakur’s killer or learning more about the circumstances surrounding his killing appears to have vanished.

Timeline & Life Story

2011

Former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, a former investigator in the murder of Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace, published a book in October 2011 saying that Sean “Diddy” Combs paid Anderson’s uncle, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, $1 million to kill Shakur and Knight. Anderson was in the vehicle that came up close to the BMW in which Tupac was shot, according to Kading and Davis. Davis said Anderson fired the shots that murdered Tupac in a taped chat with Kading.

Philips’ series was based on police affidavits and court documents, as well as interviews with investigators, witnesses to the crime, and members of the Southside Crips, according to Times assistant managing editor Mark Duvoisin. “Philips’ story has withstood all challenges to its accuracy,…[and] remains the definitive account of the Shakur assassination,” Duvoisin said. The article’s major point, that Anderson and the Crips were involved, was later confirmed by Kading’s 2011 book Murder Rap and detailed in author Cathy Scott’s 2002 book The Killing of Tupac Shakur.

2002

The Los Angeles Times ran a two-part investigation titled “Who Killed Tupac Shakur?” in 2002, which delved into the events leading up to the murder. “The shooting was carried out by a Compton gang called the Southside Crips to avenge the beating of one of their members by Shakur a few hours earlier,” according to the series. The fatal rounds were fired by Orlando Anderson, the Crip who had attacked Shakur. Anderson was only interrogated once by Las Vegas police as a probable suspect. Later, he was slain in a separate gang shooting.” The Times piece mentioned East Coast rappers like Wallace, who was Shakur’s opponent at the time, and New York City criminals cooperating.

2000

Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, sued Anderson for wrongful death a year later, in response to a case, Anderson had filed against Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, Death Row colleagues, and Tupac’s estate. Anderson sued for damages for injuries sustained in the MGM Grand brawl, as well as emotional and physical suffering. Anderson’s complaint was filed four days after Afeni Shakur’s. The rival claims between Shakur and Anderson’s estates were settled just hours before Anderson’s death, according to the Associated Press in 2000. According to Anderson’s lawyer, the settlement would have netted him $78,000.

1998

Anderson was never prosecuted for Tupac’s murder and denied any involvement in his death. He was killed in a gang-related shootout on May 29, 1998. Anderson was in the process of creating his own record label when he died. Anderson died in a gang-related shootout on May 29, 1998, at Martin Luther King Jr.-Harbor Hospital in Willowbrook, California.

1996

Tupac Shakur, his crew, and Orlando Anderson were involved in a brawl inside the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 7, 1996, three hours before Shakur was shot. “At this point, Orlando Anderson is not a suspect in the killing of Tupac Shakur,” Las Vegas homicide Lt. Larry Spinosa informed the reporters later that month. Anderson was eventually labeled a suspect in the inquiry. On the street, rumors circulated that he boasted about shooting the rapper, which he later refuted in an interview with VIBE magazine. Anderson told the Los Angeles Times in 1997 that he was a fan of Shakur’s music and that he was not the murderer.

1974

Orlando Tive “Baby Lane” Anderson (August 13, 1974 – May 29, 1998) was the main suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder. Anderson was a member of the Southside Compton Crips, a California-based gang. Although supporters of Tupac and others have questioned Anderson’s role in the crime, Detective Tim Brennan of the Compton Police Department filed an affidavit citing him as a suspect.

Orlando Anderson Death: and Cause of Death

Orlando Anderson died of non-communicable disease on May 29, 1998. He was 24 years old at the time of his death. He was survived by a vast extended family and friends at the time of his death.

Anderson was shot during a gang-related firefight on May 29, 1998, and died at Martin Luther King Jr.-Harbor Hospital in Willowbrook, California.

Orlando Anderson Wiki, Biography Date of Birth August 13, 1974 Cause of Death May 29, 1998. Birth Years 1974 Age 1974-1998 [ 24 years old ] Birth Place Willowbrook, California Birth City Willowbrook Birth Country United States of America Nationality American Famous As person of interest in the investigation into the murder of American rapper Tupac Shakur Also Known for person of interest in the investigation into the murder of American rapper Tupac Shakur Zodiac Sign Leo Occupation person of interest in the investigation into the murder of American rapper Tupac Shakur

