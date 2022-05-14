One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Season 3 of One Punch Man has yet to be officially confirmed, so there is no set date for its release. Will there be a Season 3 of One Punch Man, and when will it be released?

In this post, we’ll discuss whether or not the One Punch Man anime will return in 2022, as well as a possible release date, but first, some background:

One-Punch Man is a fantastic superhero anime series with a sense of humor. Saitama is the protagonist of this anime series.

Saitama is the protagonist of the story, and he has trained himself to superhuman levels. As a result, he is trapped in an existential crisis.

He had grown too powerful to enjoy his bouts.

One-Punch Man has two seasons and a prequel OVA named One-Punch Man: Road to Hero from 2015. The first season had 12 episodes and the second season has 12 episodes.

The prequel OVA One-Punch Man: Road to Hero takes occurred before the main tale when Saitama was not unstoppable. It’s a fun OVA that all OPM fans should see.

Many fans of this anime series want to know if there will be a Season 3 and when it will be released so they may watch One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 1.

Story of Season 3 of One Punch Man

The plot of One Punch Man revolves around Saitama, a superhero from the fictional city of City Z. Because he can beat his opponents with a single punch. He’s had enough of the one-punch game and is looking for something more demanding, something he believes he deserves. All of his other feelings are overshadowed by boredom, and he feels stuck.

Two factions are pitted against one another throughout One-Punch Man: The Hero Association and The Monster Association, who are both involved in regular skirmishes, rescues, and survival scenarios. The Hero Association then accepts Saitama, who was previously unaffiliated with them, into the lowest echelons of the organization. In this action-adventure film, there are some excellent combat scenes as well as moments of humor and emotion.

Season 3 Cast of One Punch Man

In the upcoming season of One Punch Man, fans can expect to see a lot more of Saitama and his protégé Genos. The application also features a rotating cast of heroes and villains, making it difficult to keep track of everyone.

Atomic Samurai, Child Emperor, Metal Knight, and Zombieman are just a few of the higher-ranking members of the group, but there are many more. Many monsters have died as a result of Saitama’s involvement, in addition to those stated above.

When will One Punch Man Season 3 be released?

One Punch Man Twitter account has already teased the following season. After a long wait, the production has finally commenced, and MAPPA is handling everything.

Season 3 of One Punch Man is expected to premiere in April 2023.

TV Tokyo, EJMS, and Shueisha produced the first two seasons. As a result, we can expect all three of them to work on the third season of One Punch Man. The licensor is Viz Media.

Madhouse created OPM Season 1 and the JC crew created Season 2. We don’t know for sure, but One Punch Man S3 will most likely be handled by JC Staff studio.

According to recent speculations, the production process has officially begun, and the official One Punch Man Season 3 release date is expected to be announced soon.

The Plot And Trailer For OPM Season 3

Considering the distinctions between anime and manga, we might expect One Punch Man season 3 to have a battle between the hero and monster associations. In addition, Garou’s character will be developed in One Punch Man Season 3, allowing him to become an anti-pastiche to Saitama. Because of his childhood tragedy, Garou, a human, wants to become a monster.

Garou has already defeated several powerful heroes. Garou was invited to join the Monster Association since their goals are similar — to destroy heroes. The number of demon-level dangers is fast increasing, and the hero association is unable to keep up. Heroes are becoming scarce. There is a new monarch among the monsters. Genos has become significantly more strong than previously. We may predict that there will be more fights and power in the upcoming season. The theme of OPM Season 3 will be Hero vs. Monster. Saitama will undoubtedly confront more obstacles in the future.