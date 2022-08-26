Niece Waidhofer Cause Of Death: Model Died By Suicide At 31 After ‘Long Battle With Mental Health Issues’

Niece Waidhofer, an American social media star, Influencer, model, actor, and adult model passed suddenly on March 31, 2019. She was born on August 27, 1990. She became well-known due to her enticingly curvy form. She attracted a sizable following with her blend of tween and teen-friendly content.

Since 2015, she has been an active and well-liked fashion photographer and content provider. This beautiful replica, however, is now out of our way. In the month of May, she committed suicide at her residence.

Personal Recollections of Aunt Waidhofer as Told by A Relative

The significant contributions that Niece Waidhofer made to the world remain unacknowledged on Wikipedia, even after her death. In addition, we were able to confirm that Niece’s childhood was spent in Texas through further research. After graduating from high school in California, she relocated to Texas to continue her education.

Since Niece Waidhofer deleted everything before she committed suicide, we will never know how qualified she actually was. In spite of this, it is commonly believed that before she got famous, she intended to go into the nursing profession but later changed her mind.

Read More- John Delorean Cause of Death: Flashy Automaker Dies at 80

Uncle Waidhofer’s Profession

There used to be many more images of Niece in other modeling jobs and for different businesses, but now just three remain publicly viewable on her Instagram account. She was well-liked due to her status as a leading OnlyFans model. She used to monetize her massive Onlyfans subscriber base by offering sexually explicit videos and photos for purchase.

Amidst her financial struggles, she decided to file a lawsuit against a website called “Thothub” for allegedly stealing her photographs and then uploading them to the site. She filed suit against this site’s creators and OnlyFans in 2020. She claimed that her professional and financial prospects had been negatively impacted by the theft of her personal information.

Read More- Mark Eaton Cause Of Death: Shot-Blocking Star For The Utah Jazz, Dies At 64

How Much Does Aunt Waidhofer Have in Her Bank Account?

Waidhofer’s niece is worth an estimated $6.19 million. It is unclear how much money Niece Waidhofer actually owns, but according to Net Worth Spot, she is worth about $6.19 million. The true value of Niece Waidhofer has been questioned by several. When Niece Waidhofer’s predicted earnings from sources other than Instagram are included in, her wealth is expected to be in excess of $9.9 million.

Read More- Marcia Strassman Cause of Death: Wife on ‘Welcome Back, Kotter,’ Dies at 66

The Factors that Led to Someone’s Death

Waidhofer took her own life at the age of 31 when she was a well-known model and social media star. Waidhofer’s family confirmed the news to TMZ on Thursday, adding, “Sadly, Niece took her own life” after a long battle with mental health issues. A “concerned family member” asked authorities to check on the model’s well-being last month, and they eventually located her in her Houston, Texas home.

“She was very frank with her admirers about her struggles, even trying to aid others who also struggled,” her relatives told the BBC. Somebody else put it this way: Waidhofer was “bigger than her obstacles.”

“beautiful and lovely, sensitive and amusing, artistic and brilliant, kind and empathic, intellectual and demanding,” according to her relatives.

When asked about their feelings on saying farewell, they said, “While it is so very difficult to say goodbye, we take comfort in knowing that she is rejoined with her father, her three grandparents, her Uncle Rusty, and her beloved Puff; and that she is now free to be herself and, finally, at peace.”

Despite having more than 4.2 million followers, Waidhofer removed the majority of her Instagram photos shortly before her death. As reported by TMZ, her family has established a nonprofit organization under the name “Peace for Niece” in her honor. The group’s goal is to raise awareness about mental health concerns and finance research into what causes mental illness.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at any time by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), sending a text message to 741-741 with the word “STRENGTH,” or visiting the website at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Waidhofer, the influential model and aunt who committed suicide, was a major impact in her generation. Fans who were struggling emotionally had found support from her. TMZ has heard the news. We’ve been notified by her family that our family’s Niece committed herself after struggling with mental illness for some time. A man in his thirties from Houston, Texas, has died.

Her family says she was open and honest with her followers about her personal struggles because she wanted to help others through their own trials. We’ve heard that a foundation called “Peace from Niece” would be established in her honor to raise money for initiatives related to mental health awareness, prevention, and treatment.