Neil Reed Cause of Death: Neal Reed’s Demise Passed Away |RIP

Burgess Neil Reed played collegiate basketball for Indiana University and the University of Southern Mississippi from 1975 to 1982. He died on July 26, 2012. In 1997, he was famous for being choked by Bob Knight, the infamous Indiana coach.

Cause of Death

A heart attack claimed the life of 36-year-old Neil Reed. By way of Twitter posts on April 7, 2021, we inform you that Neil Reed has died.

Bessandloie has yet to confirm the cause of death of Neil Reed because no medical concerns, accidents, or other causes of death can be linked to his demise. Reed’s untimely death has wreaked havoc on many of Reed’s family members. People have taken to social media to express their condolences to the bereaved family and praise the deceased.

Biography

Reed went to South Spencer High School in Reo, Indiana, for his freshman year, Bloomington High School South in Bloomington, Indiana, for his sophomore year, and East Jefferson High School in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, for his junior and senior years of high school. In March 1994, Reed was selected as the state’s top high school basketball player.

The Indiana Hoosiers signed Reed to a four-year college basketball contract, and after a year off, he signed with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Reed featured in 122 games, collecting a total of 1426 points in the process (11.7 ppg). His free-throw percentage (.854) topped the Big Ten in 1996–97 and Conference USA in 1998–99, respectively (.845). During each of Reed’s three seasons at Indiana, the Hoosiers made it to the NCAA Tournament, falling in the first round each time.

Short Profile First Name Neil Last Name Reed Profession Basketball Player Died 36 years (age at death) Birth Sign Sagittarius Birth Date November 29, 1975 Birth Place Metairie, Louisiana, USA Country United States

During 1997 practice, former Indiana basketball player Reed alleged that his throat had been choked by coach Bobby Knight, according to a CNN Sports Illustrated report from March 14, 2000. The story’s assertions were rejected by Knight. A few weeks later, the network broadcast footage from 1997 that purported to show Knight choking Reed during an Indiana practice. In September 2000, Knight was fired from his position at Indiana.

Neil Reed’s Net Worth

In 2020-2021, he saw a huge increase in his net worth. So, what’s Neil Reed’s net worth now that he’s 37? Neil Reed’s primary source of income is his success as an author.

Neil Reed’s Net Worth:

$1-5 Million

Estimated Net Worth in 2020 Under Review Previous Year’s Net Worth (2019) Under Review Annual Salary Under Review. Income Source Primary Income source Basketball Player (profession). Net Worth Verification Status Not Verified

He hails from the United States. For the sake of comparison, we have calculated Neil Reed’s net worth.

