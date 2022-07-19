Miss Melodie Cause of Death: Leader in Rap and The Ex-Wife of Krs-One at The Age of 43 He Died!

Former Boogie Down Productions member and ex-wife of KRS-One, Ms. Melodie passed away yesterday at the age of 43. The Brooklyn rapper died in her sleep, according to The Urban Daily, however, the exact cause of death is still a mystery.

The record “Hype According to Ms. Melodie,” released in 1988, was Ms. Melodie’s first foray into hip hop. Her debut studio album Diva came out a year later, and the song “Live on Stage” from it became one of the most iconic rap music videos of all time.

It’s not just Russell Simmons and his fellow New York rapper Talib Kweli who paid tribute to Ms. Melodie on Twitter, but a slew of other hip-hop figures as well. My condolences on your passing, sister. BDP’s 1989 socially aware single, “Self Destruction,” has a poem by Melodie that inspired him.

Causes of Death

Ramona Parker (née Scott; born March 21, 1969; died July 17, 2012) performed as Ms. Melodie, a stage moniker she used as a young emcee in the United States. For a while, she was married to KRS-One, a member of KRS-Group One’s Boogie Down Productions (BDP).

A feminine viewpoint on rhyming was one of the things that made her stand out to Vibe as “one of the girls that could musically battle with the boys” Rapper Ms. Melodie (born Ramona Parker) has died at the age of 43, according to sources close to TheUrbanDaily. The reason for death has yet to be revealed to the public. Ms. Melodie had gone peacefully in her sleep, and we know that KRS-ex-wife, ONE’s Ms. Melodie, was a part of the hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions.

Ms. Melodie Biography

On March 21, 1969, Melodie was born in the United States. Boogie Down Productions-associated emcee and rap/hip hop recording artist. Astrologers say that Ms. Melodie is an Aries, which corresponds to her sun sign.

Ramona Parker (née Scott; born March 21, 1969; died July 17, 2012) performed as Ms. Melodie, a stage moniker she used as a young emcee in the United States. For a while, she was married to KRS-One, a member of KRS-Group One’s Boogie Down Productions (BDP). A feminine viewpoint on rhyming was one of the things that made her stand out to Vibe as “one of the girls that could musically battle with the boys”

In addition to being a mother of two kids, she was also married to rapper KRS-One for a short time. In 1992, the couple decided to call it quits. The Stop the Violence Movement’s 1989 “Self Destruction” piece included her.

An “aggressive approach” and “outstanding,” AllMusic remarked on her track “Hype According to Ms. Melodie”. Mr. Keenen Ivory Wayans starred in the film, and BDP members Melodie and the others appeared in it as well.

The next year, Jive/RCA Records released Diva, her solo studio album, which was mostly produced by KRS-One with help from Sam Sever and DJ Teddy Tedd of the Awesome 2. ‘Live on Stage,’ the follow-up song to ‘Wake Up, Wake Up,’ peaked at number 20 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Singles list and was a smash on video stations. “Ladies First,” a Queen Latifah song, featured her in the video.

Read More: Florence Ballard Cause of Death: The Life of Dreamgirl Is Chronicled in The Lost Supreme!

Ms. Melodie’s Net Worth

Ms. Melodie is one of the wealthiest and most well-known rappers today. Ms. Melodie’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million by many sources, including Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, according to our research. Ramona Scott was born in Brooklyn, New York City, and raised in the city.

MS. MELODIE NET WORTH & SALARY Net Worth $1.5 Million Salary Under Review Source of Income Rapper Cars Not Available House Living In Own House.

From 1987 through 1992, she was married to rapper KRS One. The mother of two sons. At the age of 43, Parker succumbed to unknown reasons.

Read More: Kay Kendall Cause of Death: When She Died, how Old Was She?

Who is Ms. Melodie dating?

As far as we know, Ms. Melodie is married to rapper KRS-One. Ms. Melodie is single as of May 2022. For Ms.

Melodie, there are no previous partnerships listed in her personal history. You can help us construct Ms. Melodie’s dating history!