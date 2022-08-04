Michael Lang Cause of Death: Woodstock Organizer Dies at Battle with Rare Form of Cancer

Michael Lang, a rock concert promoter, producer, and creative businessman, was born on December 11, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York City, in the United States. Michael is of Jewish descent. His name has long been associated with the Woodstock Festival, whose inventor and executive producer he was. Lang began working in the entertainment sector in 1968.

What is Michael Lang’s estimated net worth? According to reliable sources, as of the information provided in the middle of 2017, the total amount of his wealth may be as much as $10 million. Lang’s primary source of wealth is the entertainment industry.

Net Worth of Michael Lang

$10.00 Million

He organized the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, which featured John Lee Hooker and Jimi Hendrix among other performers.

He organized the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, which featured John Lee Hooker and Jimi Hendrix among other performers. He co-produced Woodstock 99 and produced it in 1994.

He was requested at the eleventh hour to assist in moving the Altamont Free Concert in 1969, which featured The Rolling Stones, Santana, The Grateful Dead, and others. Just Sunshine Records was run and owned by Lang. For Woodstock: Now & Then, he received a News & Documentary Emmy Award nomination in 2010.

An Account of Michael Lang

On December 11, 1944, in the United States, Michael Lang, a well-known music producer, was born. Although Lang is best known for founding and organizing the Woodstock Music and Art Festival, he also launched the Just Sunshine Records record label and worked as a producer for a number of music events and motion picture endeavors through his Michael Lang Organization. Michael Lang’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius, according to astrologers.

In Brooklyn, New York, he grew up in a Jewish home. Five children—including identical daughters LariAnn and Shala—are the consequence of his marriage.

History of Michael Lang

The 1970 film Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace and Music featured Michael Lang in a number of scenes. Along with collaborators Roberts, Rosenman, and John Scher, Lang also created Woodstock ’94. Woodstock was founded in 1999 by Lang, John Scher, and Ossie Kilkenny.

Lang began making preparations to look into potential locations for a 50th-anniversary celebration in 2019 in May of that year. In a statement issued by Lang on January 9, 2019, it was announced that the official Woodstock 50 event would take place at Watkins Glen, New York, from August 16–18, 2019.

Death Factor

At the age of 77, co-founder of the Woodstock Music & Art Fair Michael Lang passed away on Saturday. At the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, Lang passed away. A rare variety of non-lymphoma Hodgkin’s was the cause of death, according to family spokesman Michael Pagnotta.

The renowned 1969 event was organized by Lang along with colleagues Artie Kornfeld, Joel Rosenman, and John P. Roberts on Max Yasgur’s sizable dairy farm in Bethel, New York. Over 400,000 spectators enjoyed four days of concerts by musicians including the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, and The Who.

Despite weather problems, last-minute venue changes, and far more visitors than expected, Woodstock’s free-spirited atmosphere of “peace and music” prevailed, making the festival a turning point in the decade’s counterculture.

According to Lang’s 2009 book The Road to Woodstock, Woodstock was a test of whether members of our generation truly believed in one another and the future we were trying to build. “What would happen if we were in charge? Were we able to exist as the tranquil neighborhood we had imagined? I had hoped we might.”

Lang, a New Yorker by birth, attended New York University for a brief while before relocating to Florida. There, after planning the Miami Pop Festival in 1968 with Jimi Hendrix as the featured performer, he got the idea for Woodstock.

In 2009, he told Billboard, “I was shocked by the impact music had on the kids.” “I transitioned from John Lee Hooker to Jimi Hendrix, and they loved it all… seeing at their faces and the way music sort of changed them really began me in that route.”

Lang, who frequently rode his motorcycle throughout the festival grounds and was extensively featured in the 1970 documentary Woodstock which won the Academy Award for best documentary, became one of the more well-known figures associated with the event.

He continued to organize concerts like Woodstock ’94 and ’99 in the following years, building on the legacy of that first Woodstock. The latter occasion, a three-day concert in Rome, New York, was notoriously marred by publicly publicised instances of violence and sexual assault.