Mf Doom Cause of Death: Rapper Dead Aged 49

On January 9, 1971, in London, England, Daniel Dumile entered the world. Dumile was born to a mother from Trinidad and a father from Zimbabwe. When he was young, he and his family relocated to Long Island, New York.

Dumile’s early rap career was spent as Zevlove X, a name he adopted after forming the rap trio KMD in 1988 with his younger brother DJ Subroc and another artist named Rodan.

Once known as Kausing Much Damage, KMD eventually inked a deal with Elektra Records in the early ’90s. Dumile and KMD first appeared on The Gas Face by 3rd Bass in 1991. The group’s debut album, Mr. Hood, included the singles “Peachfuzz” and “Who Me?” and was released in the same year.

After his brother Subroc passed away in the late ’90s, Dumile stepped out on his own as MF Doom. In 1999, he released his debut solo album, Operation: Doomsday, after making a comeback to the rap industry in 1997.

Life Story of MF Doom

Money Made By MF Doom

As well as being on the list of the most popular rappers, MF Doom is also one of the wealthiest. Our research, along with that of Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, has revealed that MF Doom has a net worth of roughly $1.5 million.

Freestyling at open-mic nights at Manhattan’s Nuyorican Poets Café in 1997 is where he first became known as MC Dan. In 1988, he and his younger brother DJ Subroc, along with another MC named Rodan, created the group KMD under the name Zev Love X. Zev recruited Onyx the Birthstone Kid to take Rodan’s place as the group’s MC after Rodan’s departure.

Dante Ross, an artist and repertoire agent for Elektra Records, discovered KMD through the hip hop group 3rd Bass and signed them. After making their debut on 3rd Bass’s “The Gas Face” from The Cactus Album, Dumile and KMD went on to release their debut album, Mr. Hood, in 1991. The album was supported by the singles “Peachfuzz” and “Who Me?,” and received significant airplay on the cable television shows Yo! MTV Raps and Rap City.

The Work of MF Doom

MF Doom has been active professionally for almost a decade. In the early 2000s, he dropped a string of albums, including the widely lauded Madvillainy. His success was aided by working with influential producers like Danger Mouse.

Additionally, he was featured on other Gorillaz tracks, notably the album’s standout “Demon Days.” In addition, his EP Man’s Worst Enemy was a joint effort with Ghostface Killah and the Fugees. As late as 2009, he was still putting out new music and had already made multiple CDs.

Doom’s music was technically excellent, and his monotonous voice helped hide his lyrics’ complexity despite his untimely demise. His songs had words so deep you had to listen to them several times to understand them. Dumile often made analogies between lyric writing and paper gymnastics and achieving triple-word Scrabble scores. He was famous and successful, however he died young due to disease issues.

Just What Caused His Demise?

Dumile “transitioned” on October 31, although no more information about his death is available. The death of the iconic rapper was confirmed by his record company and his wife Jasmine’s Instagram post on October 31.

Thank you for everything you have done for me, our kids, and our family, Jasmine wrote. “I appreciate you teaching me to be less judgmental and more willing to give people a second chance. You have shown me that love is powerful and that I can be the best version of myself despite whatever doubts I may have.”

To continue, MF Doom’s wife said: “The absence of you has irrevocably altered my reality. My love and admiration for you and Malachi are beyond description, and no amount of words could ever do either of you justice.”

The rest of THE ALL’s blessings on you, your loved ones, and Earth. Dumile leaves behind a wife and children, Jasmine and Dumile. King Malachi Ezekiel Dumile, one of their kids, was born on February 22, 2003; he tragically lost away in 2017 when he was only 14 years old.