Melody Patterson Cause of Death: Wrangler Jane of The “F Troop” Passes Away at The Age of 66!

Larry Storch, Melody Patterson’s co-star on the screwball ABC comedy F Troop, announced her death on Facebook. Melody Patterson played sharpshooting Wrangler Jane. Her age was 66. Wrangler Jane Melody Patterson has passed away, and we have to inform you of her passing. Today, our hearts are broken. Sweet Melody, you will be missed. Storch, 92, who portrayed Corporal Randolph Agarn on the show, commented that he and the rest of the cast “love you.”

According to a local newspaper, Patterson died from multiple organ failure at Point Lookout Nursing & Rehab in Hollister, Mo. Her health had deteriorated recently, according to a friend’s post on social media, after she broke her back a few years prior.

James MacArthur, the adoptive son of Helen Hayes, was Patterson’s husband from 1970 to 1975. When they worked together on the 1968 picture The Angry Breed, she took on the role of a Hollywood starlet, and she appeared on three episodes of his CBS sitcom.

Despite only running for two seasons on ABC, from September 1965 to April 1967, the post-Civil War western drama F Troop was a huge hit in syndication for decades after its first broadcast.

Cause of Death

Patterson, 66, passed away on August 20, 2015, at a Hollister, Missouri, care home. The cause of death was listed as multiple organ failure. F Troop co-star Larry Storch (Corporal Agarn) shared the news of her death on social media with the following message:

“The passing of our beloved Wrangler Jane, Melody Patterson, has left us with a heavy heart. Today, our hearts are broken. Sweet Melody, you will be missed. We care about you.” There is no known resting place for Patterson, who was cremated.

Early Life

Melody Patterson was born in Inglewood, California, on April 16, 1949. Pat Patterson, a machinist, and Rosemary Wilson, a former Miss Universe pageant official, were her parents. Warner Bros. dancer, who “doubled for Joan Crawford in several films,” was her mother.

She made her acting debut at the Downey Community Theatre in Downey, California, in Mrs. McThing, when she was four years old. At the age of five, Patterson co-wrote and directed his first play.

She was also a model, an actor, and an ice skater before she was 10 years old. She began attending the Hollywood Professional School in her tenth year of high school. While filming F Troop, she attended the Warner Bros. school to complete her schooling. At the Hollywood Professional School and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, she received her education.

Personal Life

Patterson had three different marriages. In July 1970, she tied the knot with actor James MacArthur. Hawaii Five-O actor MacArthur was best remembered for his role as Danny “Danno” Williams. For the sake of the program, she put her career on hold and relocated to Honolulu. In 1977, they broke up.

Robert Hill Crump Seaton, Jr., her second husband, divorced her on April 29, 1998. On November 28, 1998, she married musician Vern Miller for the last time, and the union terminated when she died a year later. No children were born as a result of Patterson’s two marriages.

Melody Patterson’s Net Worth:

Estimates of Melody Patterson’s Net Worth or Income Range from $1,000,000 to $5,000,000 Dollars. Her Major Profession as A Tv Actress Has Brought Her Enormous Financial Success.