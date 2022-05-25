Mark Haines Cause of Death, CNBC Host and Interviewer, Dies at 65!

In my previous article, How Did CNBC Business Anchor Mark Haines Die?, I speculated that CNBC may have informed Mark Haines that he was being fired or that his contract would not be renewed, which may have contributed to his death.

Long-time co-host Erin Burnett left CNBC on May 6, 2011. Haines appeared visibly distressed on the day she left. Did Erin Burnett leave because she was informed that CNBC was changing?

Erin Burnett was a joke on CNBC, unlike Mark Haines, who would ask questions and probe for answers even if he didn’t know everything. She would conduct interviews as if she had no real knowledge about most subjects. Trying to get them out of the way as quickly as possible so that her lack of knowledge wouldn’t be obvious.

Education and The Early Years

Haines was born in Oyster Bay, NY, and raised in Monmouth County, NJ. Denison University was his alma mater, and the University of Pennsylvania Law School was his first stop after graduation in 1989. He was a lawyer in the state of New Jersey.

Career

For KYW-TV in Philadelphia, WABC-TV in New York, and WPRI-TV in Providence, Haines was a news anchor. Haines took part in a 1974 War of the Worlds radio broadcast while working at WPRO-AM in Providence. Haines was Cary Grant’s favorite television reporter, according to reports.

Haines joined the CNBC network in 1989 when it was still in its infancy. Squawk Box and Squawk on the Street, two CNBC shows, were hosted by Haines. When the September 11th attacks occurred in 2001, Haines was on the air. When Morning Call co-anchor Liz Claman left to co-anchor Fox Business on the Fox Business Network, Squawk on the Street was expanded from one to two hours on July 19, 2007.

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Haines also did a financial segment each day before the market opened.

Erin Burnett was Haines’ long-time Squawk on the Street co-anchor. Haines moved on to CNN on May 6, 2011, just weeks before her death. Simon Hobbs and Melissa Lee filled in as co-anchors after both previous hosts left.

On March 10, 2009, during the financial crisis, Haines famously predicted the stock market’s bottom, earning him the moniker “The Haines Bottom.”

Death’s Cause

Haines died the previous evening at his home in Marlboro Township, New Jersey, according to his wife Cindy on May 25, 2011. His wife, son, and daughter have survived him. Cardiomegaly caused him to succumb to congestive heart failure.

CNBC announced Haines’ death the previous evening shortly after the market opened on May 25. On the NYSE trading floor, there was silence, and CNBC aired a documentary about his life and career. That evening, CNBC broadcasted a special documentary about his life and career.

Mark Haines’s Net Worth Is Estimated to Be in The Millions of Dollars.

$7.5 Million

Mark Haines was a popular American television host who worked for CNBC. At the time of his death in May 2011, Mark’s net worth was $7.5 million.

