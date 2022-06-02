Marion Barber Cause of Death, Former Cowboys Running Back, Dies at Age 38; Nfl World Mourns Loss!

Marion Barber III, a former Dallas Cowboys running back, died on Wednesday at the age of 38, according to the franchise.

“We are grieved by Marion Barber III’s tragic passing,” the team said in a statement. “Marion was a hard-nosed, old-school football player who ran with the determination to win every down. He was enthralled by the game and adored his coaches and teammates. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Marion’s family and friends.”

Barber was discovered dead at his apartment in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, according to the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Police spokesperson Joshua Lovell informed the Star-Telegram that “Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber.” “An unattended death at the area is being investigated by Frisco Police and the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Barber, who would have turned 39 on June 10, was picked in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Barber played in the NFL for seven seasons, six with the Dallas Cowboys from 2005 to 2010 and one with the Chicago Bears in 2011. With the Cowboys in 2007, he was named to the Pro Bowl.

He had 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns during his career, as well as 1,330 receiving yards and six receiving scores.

Barber’s post-football life was marred by legal issues. Barber was arrested by police in 2014, and he was sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. He was arrested in 2019 on two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

He was arrested in Mansfield, Texas, in 2014, but instead of being incarcerated, he was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. In June 2014, the former Dallas Cowboys great was reportedly seized and hauled in for a mental health evaluation. He last played for the Chicago Bears in 2011.

Barber was detained after an incident in Mansfield, Texas, according to TMZ, which cites a police complaint, in which he is accused of entering a church with a loaded revolver.



Barber was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun with “51 hollow-point bullets,” according to the police report. Barber “removed his jacket, showing his handgun in public” while inside the church, according to the blog, quoting a police officer who supposedly spoke with a church minister.

Cops discovered Barber on the scene and saw that he appeared disoriented and had no idea where he was, according to reports.

They allegedly took the 31-year-old to a local hospital after completing a mental health check on him and decided not to charge him.

Frisco (Texas) police stated they responded to a report at an apartment Barber was said to be leasing earlier in the day. There was “an unattended death” there, they discovered.

Since no cause of death has been determined, an inquiry is underway.

Marion Barber, on the other hand, is said to have committed suicide as a result of his mental turmoil, according to social media conjecture. However, there are no public remarks to back up this information.

Barber was picked by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Minnesota in 2005.

Barber was a change-of-pace back behind starter Julius Jones in 2006, scoring 16 touchdowns. After rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns the next season, he was named to the Pro Bowl.



Barber was released by the Cowboys after the 2010 season and played his final season in the league with the Chicago Bears.https://www.chicagobears.com/

Marion Barber was a dynamic rusher and pass-catcher for the Cowboys during his six seasons with the team. He finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards, 1,330 receiving yards, and 59 total touchdowns.