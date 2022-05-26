Maia Johnson Cause of Death: How Did Keyshawn Johnson Daughter Die?

Keyshawn Johnson, a former NFL star, did not reveal the cause of his firstborn daughter Maia’s untimely death at the age of 25 after announcing her tragic death. Johnson’s fans sent condolences and kind words to the grieving father from all over the world.

However, some trolls used the opportunity to call attention to Maia’s alleged habitual pattern of drug abuse, which she allegedly documented on her Instagram and Snapchat accounts. Some even speculated that her death was caused by a drug overdose. The online trend of insensitive comments about Maia’s drug abuse and previous arrests quickly reached a peak. The trolls were chastised by Keyshawn’s fans for not allowing him to mourn in peace.

Wiki about Maia Johnson

Keyshawn Johnson’s eldest daughter, Maia Johnson, was a former NFL star. When she died, she was 25 years old. On December 17, 1995, she was born to Keyshawn Johnson and his ex-wife Shikiri Hightower. Both Keyshawn and Shikiri were engaged in 1998, but they split up in 2002. Shikiri, Maia’s mother, is a fashion entrepreneur who earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Southern California.

Biography

The family of former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson has received some sad news. Maia, his eldest daughter, passed away at the age of 25. Keyshawn shared an image on social media informing everyone of her death. He also posted a tweet about the tragic news.



“It is with incredible sadness that I must share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia,” he wrote on his social media page. “She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us.” Maia, as my firstborn child, has been the joy of my and her Mother Shikiri’s lives. Her death has left us heartbroken and devastated.” He went on to say. “At this difficult time, Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family, and I appreciate your thoughts and prayers,” he added. and also announced the same news on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy,” ESPN tweeted after the news broke. His ESPN family is behind him 100 percent.”

What Was the Reason for Her Death?

Maia Johnson’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Her father shared the tragic news of her death on Twitter. The former NHL player posted an emotional message to his daughter in which he expressed his love for her.

Facts About Maia Johnson’s Family

Keyshawn Johnson and Shikiri Hightower are the parents of Maia Johnson. Keyshawn Johnson Jr., her younger brother, is her sibling. Her parents married in 1998, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2002. She and her brother moved in with her mother after her parents divorced.



Maia has two half-brothers named London and Vance Johnson in her family. Both of them are the children of Keyshawn Johnson and Jennifer Conrad, his current wife.

Keyshawn Johnson, Johnson’s Father

Maia Johnson was the first child of Keyshawn Johnson, a well-known NFL player.

During the 1994/95 season, Keyshawn was a member of the USC Trojans.

He was also a member of the Trojans during the 1996 season. The New York Jets selected the player in the 1996 NFL Draft. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among others.