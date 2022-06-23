Lynda Bellingham Cause of Death: Tributes Paid to Actress After Her Death at Age 66!

Following her announcement that she was ending her cancer treatment, Lynda Bellingham died of bowel cancer. After undergoing chemotherapy, she declared that her fight against the terminal illness had reached the “cease and desist” stage.

Bellingham died at the age of 66 on Sunday. She was well-known for her work on Loose Women and other shows.

For more than a year, she had been battling bowel cancer, also known as colon cancer, which had spread to her lungs and liver. Her condition was critical. According to the NHS, approximately 40,000 new cases are diagnosed each year, making it one of the most common types of cancer in the UK.

Every 20 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with a new form of the disease. A diet high in processed meat and low in fiber, obesity, lack of exercise, excessive alcohol consumption, and smoking are all risk factors. Bowel cancer screening is offered to everyone in England between the ages of 60 and 69, and the program is currently being extended to those between the ages of 70 and 74. Bowel cancer can be detected earlier, increasing the chance of survival, with the help of this test.

Death

Bellingham was diagnosed with colorectal cancer on July 16th, 2013. “I’m not going to die,” she declared in a statement released after her diagnosis.

The cancer had spread to her lungs and liver in September 2014, and Bellingham said she had “months to live.” Announcing that she had decided to end her chemotherapy treatment in November so that she could spend “one last Christmas” with her family, she stated that the decision had been made back in August 2014. Michael Bellingham was by her side when Bellingham died in a London hospital on October 19, 2014.

“We’re very sorry; at the request of Lynda and Michael, we have temporarily taken the website offline,” read the message on Bellingham’s official website a few weeks before her death.

St Bartholomew’s Church in Crewkerne hosted her funeral service on November 3rd, 2014. As a result, Crewkerne Townsend Cemetery is where Bellingham was laid to rest after his death. Lynda Bellingham-Pattemore is the name on her tombstone.

Early Life

Meredith Hughes, Bellingham’s birth name, was given up for adoption by her religious family because she was born out of wedlock in Montreal. At the age of four months, she was placed for adoption. He attended Aylesbury High School and studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama, where he received his training in acting.

Net Worth of Lynda Bellingham

$10 Billion

The net worth of British actress, broadcaster, and author Lynda Bellingham is $10 million dollars. Her real name is Meredith Lee Hughes, but she was born Lynda Bellingham and raised in Aston Abbots, Buckinghamshire. The Central School of Speech and Drama was her next stop after that.

Biography of Lynda Bellingham

Do you want to learn more about Lynda Bellingham? Lynda Bellingham, also known as Meredith Lee Hughes was an English Actress. On May 31, 1948, she was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She was 66 years old at the time of the incident. For more information, see the following table.



At first, she worked as an actress on stage before moving on to film and television roles. When she was cast in the 1970s in the soap opera “General Hospital,” she began to receive widespread attention. Following her appearance in “Tell Tarby,” she went on to appear in a variety of projects, including “Z Cars”; “Couples”; “Sweeney!; Doctor Who; All Creatures Great and Small; Second Thoughts; Faith in the Future; Wake the Dead;…and Mister Eleven.” For the past few years, she has hosted “Country House Sunday.” On the seventh season of “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2009, she was also a contestant.

Name Lynda Bellingham Nickname Meredith Lee Hughes Gender Female Date of Birth 31-May-1948 Date of Death 19-Oct-2014 Aged 66 Birth Place Montreal, Quebec, Canada Country Canada Nationality Canadian Height 5′ 4″ (1.63 m) Weight Weight Profession English Actress

Lynda Bellingham Age and Birthday Info 2022

Lynda Bellingham’s age and birthday will be discussed in this section. Lynda Bellingham was born on May 31, 1948, which makes her 66 years old. In how many years will Lynda Bellingham turn the big 4-0? Lynda Bellingham’s next birthday is on May 31st, 2023.

Birthday 31 May 1948 Next Birthday 31 May 2023 Age 66 years Place of Birth Montreal, Quebec, Canada Country of Birth Canada

