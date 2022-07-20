Lyman Bostock’s Cause of Death: Murder Forced Modifications to Indiana’s Insanity Laws!

Lyman Bostock isn’t the most well-known name in baseball history, but his sad story is one of the most poignant in the sport’s history. During the 1978 season, a jealous husband killed Bostock, an outfielder for the California Angels, believing he was having an affair with his wife, a man who walked free less than two years later. A shift in the judicial system in the state of Indiana where Bostock’s murder occurred was brought about by a decision to free his killer.

Lyman Bostock’s Cause of Death

Born: November 22, 1950 – Died: September 23, 1978 (Aged 27)

Afterward, as he often did while in Chicago, Bostock visited his uncle Thomas Turner in Gary, Indiana, where he stayed for a few hours. Bostock and his uncle went to meet Joan Hawkins, a lady he had mentored as a youth but hadn’t seen in years, after having dinner with Turner’s family.

Turner agreed to drive Hawkins and her sister Barbara Smith to their cousin’s residence after their stay. Hawkins sat in the front passenger seat of Turner’s car while he drove. Barbara Smith sat behind Bostock in the backseat of the car.

Leonard Smith’s ex-wife, Barbara Smith, had been cohabitating with Hawkins for some time. During the group’s departure, Leonard Smith, who was waiting outside Hawkins’ house in his automobile, witnessed the group as they drove away.

The husband of Leonard Smith said that his wife was routinely disloyal to him and that, despite the fact that he had no prior knowledge of Bostock, watching Bostock enter Turner’s car with his wife led him to believe they were having an affair.

An automobile driven by Leonard Smith came up next to Turner’s at the junction of 5th and Jackson Streets at around 10:40 p.m. Leonard Smith stepped out of his car and fired a shot into Turner’s rear seat, where Bostock and Barbara Smith were sitting, with a caliber shotgun.

He claimed his rage was directed at his estranged wife, but Bostock was sitting between her and the location from where Leonard Smith was firing. Rather than slamming into her, the blast pierced Bostock’s temple. He died two hours later at a hospital in Gary, Indiana, at the age of 27. Barbara Smith was taken to the hospital with pellet wounds to her face and is currently in fair health.

Early Life

Lyman Bostock was born in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of the first baseman Lyman Bostock Sr. (1918–2005), a star in the Negro Leagues from 1938 through 1954. As a small kid, Pearl and Bostock Sr. parted, with Pearl moving to Gary, Indiana, with her son in 1954. In 1958, the two moved to Los Angeles for the third time. For the rest of his life, the younger Bostock was separated from his father because he believed that he had abandoned him.

Bostock’s baseball glove was stolen at some time in his boyhood. His mother couldn’t afford to buy him a new glove, so he had to make do with one he borrowed from a family friend. A left-handed fielder’s glove was the one that was given to the team.

Bostock began making basket catches because collecting fly balls with a hand he wasn’t used to using made him uncomfortable. He continued to make basket catches of fly balls for the rest of his life as a result of his bad habit.

My mother got me my first glove when I was 8 years old,” Bostock said. But the next day, it was gone.” My mum had no intention of purchasing another one for me. But a coworker at the office handed her a new one.

Right-handed people can’t get their hands on the left-handed version, so I had to return it. I had no choice but to use the one glove I did have. I couldn’t have caught the ball any other way. As a result, I’ve continued to use it.

Professional Baseball Career

Bostock played in the minor leagues for three different teams before making his major league debut in 1974 with the Seattle Mariners. The Minnesota Twins called him up to the majors in 1975.

Bostock was a standout centerfielder in terms of his ability to control the ball. He batted.323 in his second season, good enough for fourth in the American League behind the likes of George Brett, Hal McRae, and Rod Carew.

However, Bostock’s cycle in a 17–4 Twins triumph against the Chicago White Sox was one of his most notable accomplishments.

For the 1977 season, Bostock batted second only to teammate Rod Carew’s.388 average at the plate. That season, Bostock also had a Major League record-tying 12 putouts in one game.

Lyman Bostock’s Net Worth

Lyman Bostock is one of the wealthiest and most popular baseball players in the world today. Using information gathered from Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, we estimate Lyman Bostock’s net worth at $1.5 million. At Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, Bostock played baseball, then attended San Fernando Valley State College (now CSUN).

While there, he met the woman who would eventually become his wife, You’ve Brooks. Bostock chose to get active in student activism rather than baseball during his first two years of college. In spite of this, the St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the 1970s amateur draught.