Louisa Moritz Cause of Death: An Actress and Accuser of Bill Cosby Has Passed Away at The Age of 72!

In Los Angeles, actress, television personality, and producer Louisa Moritz, one of the first seven women to accuse Bill Cosby rape, has died of natural causes. She was 72 years old at the time. During the year 1946, Louisa Castro was born in Havana, Cuba, and became Moritz. Once in New York City, she decided to go by Louisa Moritz after seeing the St. Moritz hotel.

In the 1960s, she began her acting career in commercials and went on to star in more than 100 commercials for television over the next several decades. In 1970, she made her film debut as Carmela in “The Man from O.R.G.Y.,” in which she played the lead role. Although she is best known for her role as Rose the hooker in the Oscar-winning “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” she has also had memorable roles in films like “Death Race 2000,” “Sickpack Annie,” and “Up in Smoke.”

“Happy Days” and “M*A*S*H.” Moritz also attended the University of West Los Angeles to study law. Besides selling real estate and singing, she owned a Beverly Hills hotel and was working on many books when she died. Louisa Moritz had it all: vivacity, talent, and a sixth intuition about how to make money. In the 1980s, her parties at Mt. Olympus were wild and popular with actors, producers, models, make-up artists, set directors, and stuntmen of every kind.

She was a strong advocate for animal rights and the Motion Picture Home. Fans will remember her for a long time thanks to the countless roles she has had on television and in films. A friend and publicist Edward Lozzi predicts that her advocacy for other women who have come forward to accuse Bill Cosby of rape will keep her around for years to come. ”

Early Life

When She Wasn’t Working as An Accountant in Havana, Moritz Was a Native of The Island Nation. Having Fled the Political Turmoil of The 1950s, She Arrived in New York City on July 15, 1960, when She Was 23 Years Old.

as A Result, She Eventually Changed Her Birth Date to 1946 in Order to Appear Younger. when She Visited New York City and Saw the St. Moritz Hotel, She Decided to Change Her Last Name to Moritz in Order to Escape Any Ties to Fidel Castro.

Death

The 82-Year-Old Moritz Passed Away on January 4, 2019, at A Los Angeles Hospital from Natural Causes After Suffering Injuries from A Fall in Washington, D.C.

Professional Life

When Moritz Initially Arrived in The United States in 1960, She Was Unable to Communicate in English and Began Appearing in Commercials. in 1970, She Appeared in Her First Picture, the Man from O.R.G.Y. Carmela, Played by Moritz, Was the Star of The Last American Virgin in 1982. Moritz Was Most Known for Her Role as Prostitute Rose in 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, but She Also Appeared in Other Films and Television Shows, Including Happy Days, M*a*s*h, and Love, American Style, Where She Was a Regular Cast Member.

At Abraham Lincoln University and The University of West Los Angeles, Moritz Pursued a Law Degree. After passing the Bar Exam in 2004, She Was Granted Admission to The California State’s Bar.

the American Jurisprudence Bancroft Whitney Prize for Contracts Was Awarded to Her Because, According to Her Publicist, She Was the Best Student in Her Class.

During a hearing on June 25, 2015, Moritz Was Suspended from The California State Bar. This Lawyer Was Disbarred on October 1st, 2017, After She Failed to Comply with The Requirements of Her Past Disciplinary Actions or Answer the California Bar’s Letter. In Addition to Real Estate, Moritz Owned a Beverly Hills Hotel, Which She Renamed the Beverly Hills St. Moritz, and She Created Self-Defense Shows for Television. She Also Invested in Real Estate.

Accusations Against Bill Cosby

Accusations of Sexual Assault Against Bill Cosby In November 2014, Moritz Became the First Woman to Come out And Accuse Bill Cosby of Sexual Assault in The Green Room of The Tonight Show in 1971.

She Claims that Cosby Sexually Attacked Her. if She Died Before the Defamation Lawsuit Was Finished, Her Lawyer Would Have Taken the Case to Court, Too.