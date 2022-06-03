Lou Gehrig Cause of Death, by Baseball Not Lou Gehrig’s Disease, Study Findings Suggest!

61,808 New York Yankees supporters packed the House That Ruth Built on the Fourth of July in 1939. It wasn’t the Bambino that they were there to see. No, not on that particular day.

Instead, it was a time to honor and say goodbye to “Iron Horse” Lou Gehrig, the first baseman who played in 2,130 straight games.

A steamy July day in the Bronx saw the once-tall and once-muscular ballplayer dress his pinstripe flannel suit one more time. He had turned 36 on June 19, just two weeks before this.

Early Life

Gehrig was born in Manhattan’s Yorkville district on June 19, 1903, at the address 1994 Second Avenue (according to his birth certificate); he weighed about 14 pounds (6.4 kg) at birth. His parents, German immigrants Christina Foch (1881–1954) and Heinrich Gehrig (1867–1946), had four children, with him being the second. A sheet metal worker by trade, his father struggled with alcoholism and epilepsy, leaving him jobless and dependent on his mother, who worked as a maid and served as the family’s primary breadwinner.

His two younger sisters and one younger brother all died in infancy from diseases like whooping cough and measles. As a child, Gehrig helped his mother out around the house by doing chores like folding laundry and shopping for groceries. After mastering English at the age of five, Gehrig began speaking German. 2266 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights was the address where he and his parents lived in 1910. In the year 1920, the family lived on Manhattan’s 8th Avenue. To avoid confusion with his father, he was referred to as “Lou” rather than Henry, and his name was often anglicized to Henry Louis Gehrig.

Death

Gehrig passed away at his Riverdale, Bronx, home, 5204 Delafield Avenue, at 10:10 p.m. on June 2, 1941, just 17 days before his 38th birthday.

Claire and Babe Ruth went to Eleanor’s house after hearing about Eleanor’s death. Major-league baseball stadiums across the country lowered their flags to half-staff at the direction of New York City Mayor Fiorello La Guardia.

When Gehrig’s body was brought to church for viewing, Ruth cut in line and sobbed before everyone else. Gehrig’s ashes were cremated on June 4 at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York, which is located 21 miles north of Yankee Stadium in suburban Westchester County.

Christ Episcopal Church of Riverdale served as the service location. The mausoleum containing Gehrig’s ashes was encased in a stone monument at his gravesite. The graves of Babe Ruth and Billy Martin can be found in the same portion of the cemetery as those of Lou Gehrig and Ed Barrow.

Never again, Eleanor was quoted as stating in an interview “I had a wonderful time. I wouldn’t have traded two minutes of my life with him for 40 years with any other person..” She devoted the rest of her days to raising money and awareness for ALS research. It was her 80th birthday, March 6, 1984; she died 43 years later, and she was buried in Kensico Cemetery with her husband, Lou.

The Net Worth of Lou Gehrig

Three Hundred Million Dollars

Lou Gehrig had a net worth of $3 million at the time of his death as a professional baseball player in the United States (adjusted for inflation). As a former star baseball player for the New York Yankees and as one of the most well-known people to have had ALS, he is sometimes referred to as Lou Gehrig because of the condition he suffered from.

Louis Albert Gehrig was born on June 3, 1903, in Yorkville, New York, and died on June 6, 1941, in New York City. He was a left-handed first baseman who also threw the ball.

After making his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 1923, Gehrig spent the rest of his career with the franchise. All-Star seven years in a row and six-time World Series winner. In 1927 and 1936, Gehrig was named American League MVP and won the Triple Crown. In the American League, he was the all-time leader in home runs with three, and in RBIs with five. During his tenure as Yankees captain (from 1935 to 1939), he hit a career-high four home runs in one game. New York Yankees have retired Gehrig’s No. 4 jersey as a tribute to the Hall of Famer. On June 2, 1941, at the age of 37, Lou Gehrig died of ALS, which became known as “Lou Gehrig’s sickness.”