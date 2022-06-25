Lisa Brown Cause of Death: Actress in “guiding Light” and “as the World Turns” (1954-2021)!

Sadly, one of television’s most adored actors has passed away. “Guiding Light” and “As the World Turns” actress Lisa Brown, who died Nov. 24, had a brief illness. Her age was 67. Nola Reardon, the character she played on “Guiding Light” from 1980 until the show’s conclusion in 2009, became a household name for the Kansas City native.

Quinton Chamberlain, played by the late Michael Tylo, would become one of the most popular romantic couples on the iconic CBS soap opera. Late last year, we lost Tylo to death. It wasn’t long before her portrayal of the sinister Iva Snyder on “As the World Turns” became a favorite among viewers in the small Illinois town of Oakdale.

On Broadway in the 1970s, Brown appeared in “Hello Dolly!,” “Pal Joey,” and “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” before becoming a household name on daytime television. Brown appeared in the Broadway production of “42nd Street” while still appearing on “Guiding Light.”

She was also an acting coach and a director of several television shows, including “Gotham,” “One Life to Live,” and “Gotham the Series.”Three Daytime Emmy Awards were bestowed upon Brown for her work on television.

Her husband, two children, and two grandchildren are left to carry on her legacy. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, Brown’s death has since been confirmed by former co-stars and loved ones.

Personal Life

From 1982 to 1985, Brown was married to actor Tom Nielsen, who played Floyd Parker, a love interest of Brown’s on the television series Guiding Light. Victoria and James “Buddy” Anthony Nielsen, who played her infant son on Guiding Light and is now the lead singer of Senses Fail, were married and had two children together. Many of their videos were produced and directed by Brown.

She tied the knot with Brian Neary in 1997.

Brown, 67, passed away on November 24th, 2021.

Nearly a week before she died, Buddy Nielsen wrote on Instagram that she had a “quick battle” with cancer.

Career

Martha Byrne, who played her daughter Lily on ATWT, issued a statement following the news. How fortunate we are, Bryne said, that Lisa has been willing to share her immense talent with us for so long.

From the time Doug Marland introduced me to my “mother” at the age of 15, she has always been a part of my life.

Continuing, she said, “Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister, and more for my entire life.” I always found her to be reliable and creative as a co-star. Her writing and directing abilities were unparalleled.

“Our daily phone calls about our families, careers, and everything in between will be sorely missed,” he says. She adored and admired all of her admirers, and she wished you all the best. She adored entertaining you, and her gratitude for your support was overwhelming. This incredible woman has left us, and we are all devastated.” Two children and their respective grandparents are the only ones to have known her.