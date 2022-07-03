Linda Kramer Cause of Death: She Was 55 when She Passed Away!

While Aerosmith fans celebrated Steven Tyler’s remarkable recovery from rehab, they also had to deal with the tragic news that Joey Kramer’s wife had passed suddenly. On June 22, Linda Kramer, 55, passed away. Joey Kramer’s rep confirmed the tragic news of her death. They have been joined by her three sisters and step-siblings as well as their stepson Jesse and a slew of other relatives in mourning.

In 1970, Joey Kramer became a member of Aerosmith, and he’s been with the band ever since. There will be no funeral, according to reports. It’s possible that the family will have it at a later period. Linda’s death was not explained. MEAWW will keep you up to date on the latest developments. News of Linda Kramer’s death came three months after Aerosmith’s drummer, Bruce Springsteen, declared that his family was the primary reason for his “temporary leave of absence.”

Linda Kramer Cause of Death

Linda Kramer, the 55-Year-Old Wife of Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer, Passed Away Recently.

Linda Kramer Wiki [Bio, Age, Height]

Real Name Linda Kramer Nickname Linda Profession Actress Famous As wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer Marital Status Married Husband/Boyfriend Name Joey Kramer Physical Status Age 55 Year Old (Died) Height (Approx) In centimeters- 165 cm (Approx)

In meters- 1.65 m (Approx)

In Feet Inches-5.5 (Approx) Weight (Approx) In Kilograms-55 kg (Approx)

In Pounds- 121 lbs (Approx) Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Brown Personal Information Date of Birth 27 February 1967 Birth Place Decatur, Georgia Religion Not Known Nationality Georgian Ethnicity Not Known School Name Not Known School College Name Klein Oak High School in Spring, Texas Qualifications Graduate Family Status Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Sister/Brother Not Known Children Not Known Career Source Of Income Not Known Appeared As Not Known Net Worth (Approx) Not Known

Linda Kramer Wiki, Parents

She Was Conceived on February 27th, 1967, and Was Born in Decatur, Georgia. Joey Kramer’s Wife, Linda Kramer, Worked as An Aerosmith Drummer. She Graduated from Not Known School in Spring, Texas, and Then Transferred to Klein Oak High School in Nearby Spring.

Who Was Joey Kramer’s Wife Linda Kramer?

Linda Kramer, the Wife of Joey Kramer, Was Born on February 27, 1967, in Decatur, Georgia, but She and Her Family Moved to Houston, Texas, in 1971. on May 3, 1985, She Received a Diploma from Klein Oak High School for The Class of 1985 in Spring, Texas. “a Fondness for Driving Fast Automobiles” and “a Wicked, Naughty Sense of Humour” Were Noted in Linda’s Obituary, Which Appeared in The Boston Herald. Joey Kramer’s Wife Was Devoted to Her Family, Friends, and Her Two Dogs, Lucy and Cosmo.

Linda Kramer Was Most Recently Employed at Hewitt Packard as A Contract Administrator in The High-Tech Business. for More than A Decade, Joey and Linda Were Together as A Couple. “the Love of His Life,” Joey Wrote in The Obituary. Besides Her Nieces and Nephews, Linda’s Obituary States, “Linda Loved Joey Profoundly and His Well-Being and Happiness Were Her Primary Priority.” Linda Sent Joey Kramer a Birthday Greeting the Day Before She Died.

