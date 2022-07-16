Lewis Lymon Cause of Death: American Rock and Roll Singer, Heroin Overdose at The Age of 25!

For the widow of Frankie Lymon, the ’50s rock icon, funeral services have been performed. Emira Eagle Lymon Bryant, who died on April 13, was remembered by family and friends on Friday. According to the Augusta Chronicle, the 1998 film “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” featured Bryant as a character. Three women all claiming to be Lymon’s legal wife and heir to his recording royalties, Halle Berry, Lela Rochon, and Vivica A. Fox featured together in the film. Rochon portrayed Bryant in the role of actor.

In 1967, while Lymon was stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Bryant married him on June 30th. Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers singer Frankie Lymon died in New York City less than a year later, apparently from a heroin overdose, at the age of 25.

Bryant was declared to be Lymon’s sole legal wife by a court in December 1989.

Cause of Death

The heroin overdose that killed Lymon at the age of 25 was discovered in the toilet of his grandmother’s house on February 27, 1968. Lymon, a Baptist, was buried in the Throggs Neck area of The Bronx, New York City, in the Catholic Saint Raymond’s Cemetery.

Before he passed away, Lymon recorded two songs for Big Apple Records: “I’m Sorry” and “Seabreeze.” Both of these songs were published in the second half of 1969.

Childhood & Early Life

Franklin Joseph Lymon, better known as Frankie Lymon, was born in Harlem, New York City, on September 30, 1942. Both his parents worked as truck drivers: his mother Jeanette worked as a maid and his father Howard drove a truck. Harlemaires, a gospel ensemble, had both of them as singers.

Lymon began working as a supermarket boy at the age of 10 to help his family make ends meet. At the age of 12, he became acquainted with Herman Santiago, the main vocalist of Coupe De Villes, a local doo-wop group. The Ermines and The Premiers were the group’s original names, but he eventually joined as well.

Personal Life

Elizabeth Waters became a romantic interest for Frankie Lymon, who married her in 1964.

The couple gave birth to a daughter at Lenox Hill Hospital, but she died just two days later. Few people are aware that Lymon’s marriage to Waters was unlawful because she was still married to her first husband at the time of the marriage.

The marriage between Lymon and Waters ended, and he began dating Zola Taylor. In 1965, the couple is said to have wed. On the other hand, they were alleged to have been married for the sake of public relations, without any official paperwork to back it up. Because of Lymon’s drug abuse, the couple divorced in 1968.

In 1967, Lymon began a relationship with Emira Eagle, whom he later married. In June of 1967, the couple wed. As a polygamist, Lymon kept his three marriages going until the day he died.

A heroin overdose killed him on February 27, 1968. Just 25 years old when he died. The Catholic Saint Raymond’s Cemetery was where he was laid to rest.

Frankie Lymon Biography

He was born on September 30, 1942, in the United States, and is one of the best-known rock singers of all time. The lead vocalist of the rock band The Teenagers, well known for the smash song “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” Frankie Lymon was born under the sign of Libra, according to astrology.

He’d been married three times throughout his adult life. In 1967, he married Emira Eagle. Francine Lymon was his only child.

Frankie Lymon’s Net Worth

Frankie is one of the wealthiest and most well-known rock singers today.

Net Worth $1.5 Million

The estimated net worth of Frankie Lymon, based on our research and that of sources like Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, is $1.5 million. The U.S. Army conscripted him at the age of twenty-two.

Timeline

2000

In 2000, as a member of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers, he was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

1999

His story is told in Mr. Rock ‘n’ Roll: The Alan Freed Story by LeRoy Brazile (1999)

1998

Halle Berry’s Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998) chronicles the court struggle that his three wives wage after his death to win control of his estate.

1994

A Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Recording was bestowed to him at 7083 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California on February 1, 1994.

1993

One of Frankie Lymon’s former bandmates was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

1968

After a 33-day stay in the hospital for treatment, Ebony magazine featured a piece on Lymon titled “Comeback of a Child Star” in January 1968. There are no husbands or wives mentioned in the article.

1957

He was a member of the Teenagers, a doo-wop group that disbanded in 1957.

1942

As Franklin Lymon, Frankie Lymon was born on September 30, 1942, in Harlem, New York, the United States. Emira Lymon, Zola Taylor, and Elizabeth Waters were all wives of his.