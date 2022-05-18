Lew Ayres, Actor Cause of Death: At 88, Conscience Bound His Career!

Lewis Frederick Ayres III (December 28, 1908 – December 30, 1996) was an American actor who had a 65-year career in film and television. He is most remembered for his role as German soldier Paul Bäumer in the 1930 film All Quiet on the Western Front and his nine films as Dr. Kildare. For his role in Johnny Belinda, he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor (1948).

Early life and Career

Irma Bevernick and Louis Ayres divorced when he was four years old, and Ayres was born in Minneapolis. Soon after, Louis, an amateur musician and court reporter remarried. He and his mother went to San Diego, California, as teenagers with his stepfather, William Gilmore, and half-brother and sister.

He dropped out of high school before graduating and formed a tiny band that toured Mexico. He returned months later to pursue an acting career while continuing to work as a musician full-time. He performed with huge bands such as the Henry Halstead Orchestra on banjo and guitar. Carnival Night in Paris was one of the first Vitaphone cinema shorts he recorded (Warner Brothers, 1927). According to Ayres, “In the summer of 1927, I was a member of Henry Halstead’s orchestra at the Mission Beach Ballroom in San Diego, California. Tenor banjo, long-neck banjo, and guitar were my instruments. After a sabbatical, I reconnected with Mr. Halstead on New Year’s Eve of the same year with a new ensemble, including Phil Harris, for the inaugural night of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, a spectacular occasion.

Personal Life

Lew Ayres’ Tombstone

Ayres Has Three Marriages. from 1931 to 1933, He Was Married to Actress Lola Lane, Though They Spent Most of That Time Apart.

He Met Ginger Rogers in 1933 While Performing in The Film Don’t Bet on Love, and They Married in 1934. They were Divorced in March 1940 After Separating in 1936. Diana Hall Was His Third Wife, and They Were Married from 1964 to 1996. Justin, Their Son, Was Born in 1968.

Cause of Death for Lew Ayres

Lew Ayres, the Oscar-Winning Actor Who Played in “all Quiet on The Western Front,” “—who Was a Hesitant Warrior in Real Life and On-Screen—died on Monday. He Was 88. After Being in A Coma for Several Days, Ayres Died in His Sleep, According to His Wife of 31 Years, Diana Ayres.

Net Worth of Lew Ayres

Lew Is One of The Wealthiest and Most Well-Known Actors in Hollywood. Lew Ayres Net Worth Is Estimated to Be $1.5 Million, According to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

Who Is Lew Ayres Dating?

Lew Ayres Was Married to Diana Hall, Ginger Rogers, and Lola Lane, According to Our Records. Lew Ayres Is Not Dating Anyone as Of December 2021.

We Don’t Have Any Information About Lew Ayres’ Previous Partnerships. You May Assist Us in Compiling Lew Ayres’ Dating Records!

Trivia & Facts

Lew on The List of The most well-known movie actors. Also included in the elit list of prominent American celebrities. Every year on December 28, Lew Ayres celebrates his birthday.