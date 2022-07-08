Leslie Howard Cause of Death: Star Leslie Howard at The Age of 50!

Preliminary evidence suggests that Leslie Howard was killed aboard the plane from Lisbon. This year, the actor turned 50, and he started off as a bank clerk. Having served in the military during World War I, he returned to the theatre in 1917 and featured in Pinero’s final piece, “The Freaks,” in London the following year.

He appeared in some of the most popular light comedies of the post-war era, yet he was largely overlooked. When he moved to New York in 1920, he quickly established himself as a popular Broadway actor, playing primarily in works by British playwrights such as Milne or Lonsdale. Up until 1928, he remained mostly in New York before returning to London and finding great success in “Her Cardboard Lover,” in which he starred alongside Miss Tallulah Bankhead.

Soon after this, Howard gave us his best acting in a memorable revival of “Berkeley Square,” which he performed softly and gently. In 1933, he returned to New York to reprise the role of Shakespeare in “This Side Idolatry” after bringing this great performance and production with him. This was a complete and utter failure.

Actors often go back to New York after a long absence, and this time, the actor appeared in his own production of “Hamlet,” which was never seen in London. His two most notable roles on the American stage were as Hamlet and the Gentleman Tramp in “The Petrified Forest. After his performance in Hamlet in 1936, he did not return to the stage.

Howard made a trip to Portugal in May 1943 to promote British interests. He stayed at the Hotel Atlântico in Monte Estoril from May 1 to May 4, then again from May 8 to May 10, and again from May 25 to May 31 in 1943. A Luftwaffe Junkers Ju 88 C-6 maritime fighter aircraft shot down KLM Royal Dutch Airlines/BOAC Flight 777, “G-AGBB,” a Douglas DC-3 flying from Lisbon to Bristol the following day, 1 June 1943 (off Cedeira, A Corua). Four members of the KLM flight crew were also killed in the crash.

During the years 1942–1943, the BOAC DC-3 Ibis flew a regular Lisbon–Whitchurch route that didn’t cross over what was popularly known as a war zone. The Germans, on the other hand, viewed the area as a “highly critical battle zone” in 1942. A single Messerschmitt Bf 110 and six Bf 110s attacked the camouflaged airliner on two separate occasions, 15 November 1942 and 19 April 1943, but the evasive tactics of the pilots allowed them to escape both times.



“G-AGBB” was attacked by eight V/KG40 Ju 88 C-6 maritime fighters on 1 June 1943. Longitude 09.37 West, and latitude 46.54 North were the coordinates of the last radio transmission from the DC-3.

It was shot down at 46°07′N 10°15′W, about 500 miles (800 kilometers) from Bordeaux, France, and about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of La Corua, Spain, according to German sources. Ju 88 maritime fighters were operating beyond their customary patrol area in order to intercept and kill down the planes. [26] When asked about the downing of the DC-3 by First Oberleutnant Herbert Hintze, he said that his Staffel shot it down because it was identified as an enemy aircraft.

Leslie Howard: The Man Who Gave a Damn is a documentary about her father, Leslie Howard, and his wife Ruth Evelyn Martin, who he married in March 1916. Their children were Ronald “Winkie” and Leslie Ruth “Doodie,” the latter of whom appeared in The First of the Few with her father and David Niven as David Niven’s nurse.

A successful actor, his son went on to perform the part of Sherlock Holmes on television (1954). Arthur, Arthur’s younger brother, was also a well-known British comedian. His sister Irene worked for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer as a costume designer and casting director. The Hurst Lodge School in Sunningdale, Berkshire, was created by his sister Doris Stainer in 1945, and she served as its headmistress until the 1970s.

A “ladies’ guy,” Howard was well-known for once saying, “didn’t chase women, but… could not always be bothered to run away.” The Scarlet Pimpernel (1934) and Never the Twain Shall Meet actress Conchita Montenegro were some of his alleged mistresses. He also supposedly had an affair with Tallulah Bankhead when they appeared on stage in the UK as Her Cardboard Lover (1927). (1931).

Norma Shearer and Myrna Loy were reportedly rumored to have had affairs while filming The Animal Kingdom. Rosheen Marcus purportedly fathered Howard’s daughter Carol Grace, who was born in 1924 and went on to marry writers William Saroyan and Walter Matthau.

