Leslie Hamilton Gearren Cause of Death- Freas, Leslie Hamilton Linda Hamilton’s Twin Sister, and Terminator Double Died at The Age of 63

Linda Carroll Hamilton is an American actress who was born on September 26, 1956. She was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy Award for her roles as Sarah Connor in the Terminator film series and Catherine Chandler in the television series Beauty and the Beast (1987–1990).

She also appeared in the horror picture Children of the Corn (1984), the monster film King Kong Lives (1986), and the disaster thriller film Dante’s Peak as Mayor Rachel Wando (1997). On NBC’s Chuck, Hamilton played Mary Elizabeth Bartowski on a regular basis.

Hamilton was born on September 26, 1956, in Salisbury, Maryland. Hamilton’s father died when she was five years old, and her mother went on to marry a cop. Leslie Hamilton Freas (1956–2020), Hamilton’s identical twin sister, had one older sister and one younger brother. She claims she grew up in a “boring” environment and spent her free time “voraciously reading books.” Hamilton and her twin sister, Leslie, attended Wicomico Junior High (now Wicomico Middle School) and Wicomico High School in Salisbury.

She attended Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, for two years before traveling to New York City to pursue acting training. Hamilton claims that her acting professor at Washington College informed her that she would never be able to make a livelihood as an actress. She attended Lee Strasberg’s acting workshops in New York.

Freas, Leslie Hamilton Linda Hamilton’s Twin Sister, and Terminator Double Died at The Age of 63

Leslie Hamilton Freas passed away recently. Linda Hamilton’s twin sister, Linda Hamilton, was 63 years old. On Saturday, August 22, she died, according to reports. However, the information is just now beginning to surface. Her death has yet to be determined, and the circumstances surrounding her demise are unknown.

Leslie Hamilton Freas was a hospice nurse who had previously worked in the emergency department. Leslie acted as a double for her twin sister Linda in some of the most iconic scenes in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. On-screen, the two were seen together. Leslie assisted in the creation of one scenario in which the T-1000 turned into Sarah Connor. The visual trick was accomplished without the aid of computer-generated imagery (CGI), which was still in its infancy in 1992.

Many dedicated fans will also be aware that Leslie Hamilton Freas assisted with a deleted scene from the classic James Cameron sequel that was finally omitted from the final cut but has since been available on home editions of the film. Sarah and John Connor are now resetting the T-800’s CPU to learn mode.

Freas appeared in the scene beside real-life actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, while her sister Linda appeared in a mirror illusion, clutching a life-sized Schwarzenegger puppet constructed by artist Stan Winston and his studio. Director James Cameron had the two twins imitate each other’s bodily moves and emotions in this one-of-a-kind scene. The goal was to convince viewers that everything they saw in the mirror was real. The sequence didn’t make the final cut, but James Cameron hasn’t shied away from promoting it.

Leslie stood in for her sister Linda during the playground apocalypse scene in the third session on site. Leslie is said to have taken over this part when Linda permanently damaged her ear while filming a sequence in an elevator in which she fired a gun before putting her earplugs in.

Leslie Hamilton Gearren Has a Husband

Leslie was a happily married lady. She did not, however, reveal the identity of her husband. However, we do know that she had three children with her husband. She was the mother of two daughters and one son. Ashley, Kendall, and Adam are their given names. In addition, she was a grandma to two grandchildren. Luna Bo and Ollie are their names.

What Caused Leslie Hamilton Gearren’s Death? Cause of Death for Leslie Hamilton Gearren

Leslie Hamilton’s death came as a shock to her family. During the pandemic, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment. Her health wasn’t awful, and no one in her family anticipated her to die.

Unfortunately, she was unable to defeat Coronavirus and died on August 22, 2020. She was currently 63 years old.