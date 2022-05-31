Leonard Bernstein Cause of Death , Music’s Monarch, Dies 72

Conductors of orchestras normally live long lives, but Leonard Bernstein died at the age of 72 following a heart attack and serious lung damage, most likely caused by his extensive smoking, drinking, and promiscuity. He was a pianist, arranger, educator, author, and television personality who created some of America’s most well-known musicals, including West Side Story, Candide, and On The Town. He was the first conductor from the United States to be named music director of the New York Philharmonic and to lead at Milan’s La Scala Opera House. He was married to Felicia Montealegre, a stunning Chilean pianist, singer, and actress who was also the mother of his three children.

Early Childhood Development and Education

Sam Bernstein, his father, was a Ukrainian whose dream of becoming a rabbi was dashed when his family fled to the United States to avoid famine. They settled in the Boston area, where his father worked as a fish cleaner, a barbershop janitor, a wigmaker, and eventually opened his own beauty supply store. When Leonard’s Aunt Clara divorced her husband and needed a place to store her upright piano, he was given access to one at the age of ten. Leonard played the piano despite his father’s refusal to pay for lessons, and he was so proficient without them that his father gifted him a baby grand piano for his Bar Mitzvah at the age of 13.



Bernstein attended Harvard and Boston Latin School. When my classmates and I moaned about how long we had to study, the teachers would remind us that Leonard Bernstein, the editor of the school newspaper and a famous musician at the time, also studied six hours a night, as we were expected to. He studied with Walter Piston, Edward Burlingame Hill, and A. Tillman Merritt at Harvard, and afterward with Helen Coates, Heinrich Gebhard, Isabelle Vengerova, Fritz Reiner, and Serge Koussevitzky at Columbia University.

Leonard Bernstein’s Cause of Death.

On October 9, 1990, Bernstein announced his retirement from conducting.

He died of a heart attack caused by mesothelioma five days later in his Dakota apartment in New York. He was 72 years old at the time. He had emphysema since his mid-50s and has been a longstanding heavy smoker.

Construction workers waved goodbye to Lenny on the day of his funeral procession through Manhattan’s streets, removing their hats and screaming out “Goodbye, Lenny.” Bernstein was laid to rest next to his wife in Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, with a copy of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony open to the famous Adagietto resting across his heart. On his 100th birthday, August 25, 2018, he was recognized with a Google Doodle. The Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles also organized a Leonard Bernstein at 100 exhibitions to commemorate his centennial.

Musician with a Promising Future

He went to a Boston Symphony concert directed by Dmitri Mitropoulos when he was 19 years old, played the piano for him the next day, and received such much acclaim from the great conductor that he decided to become a conductor himself. After that, he relocated to Philadelphia to study under Fritz Reiner. Serge Koussevitzky, who took him under his wing and personally nurtured his destiny, admitted him into a conducting class when he was 22 years old.



Most young men were conscripted during World War II, but Bernstein was not due to asthma he had developed as a child. His wheezing could occasionally be heard over the orchestra when he was conducting later in life. He became assistant conductor of the New York Philharmonic because he was the only young man available because everyone else was in the war. Bernstein was asked to fill in for Bruno Walter, who had unexpectedly taken ill, on November 14, 1943. The following day, he received a front-page review in the New York Times, and he was invited to conduct the New York Philharmonic eleven more times that season.

Leonard Bernstein’s Net Worth

$5 million.

Leonard Bernstein’s net worth: At the time of his death in 1990, Leonard Bernstein was an American composer, conductor, author, pianist, and music professor with a net worth of $5 million. Leonard Bernstein was born in August 1918 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and died in October 1990. He was the conductor of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

West Side Story, Candide, Peter Pan, On the Town, Wonderful Town, On the Waterfront, and Mass were among the productions for which Bernstein created or conducted music.

Findings, The Infinite Variety of Music, The Joy of Music, and Young People’s Concerts are only a few of his books. Best Orchestral Performance, Best Choral Performance, Best Opera Recording, Best Classical Vocal Performance, Best Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance, Best Classical Contemporary Composition, Best Classical Album, and a Lifetime Achievement Award were all given to Leonard Bernstein. He was also honored in the Television Hall of Fame and the American Theater Hall of Fame. From 1951 to 1978, he was married to actress Felicia Montealegre. Leonard Bernstein died on October 14, 1990, at the age of 72.