Leon Russell Cause of Death, Hit Maker and Musicians’ Musician, Dies at 74

Rock and roll legend Leon Russell, known for his unruly white hair, floppy hats, and raw vocals, passed away peacefully at his Nashville home on Sunday morning. He was 74 years old when I met him.

The singer, composer, and guitarist had suffered a heart attack in July and undergone bypass surgery, causing him to take time off to recover. No cause of death was stated on his official website or Facebook page.

Russell, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fames, worked with a diverse group of artists over the course of his nearly six-decade career, including Elton John, Willie Nelson, George Harrison, and Joe Cocker.

A Song for You has been covered by more than three dozen artists (Ray Charles won a Grammy Award for his version). In addition to Delta Lady, The Carpenters’ Superstar, B.B. King’s Hummingbird, and George Benson’s Hummingbird, a number of artists have found success by recording his tunes over the years (This Masquerade).

Career

1950s/1960s

In Tulsa’s nightclubs, Russell began his musical career at the age of 14 in 1956. During high school, he formed a band called the Accents with David Gates, who would go on to become a member of Bread. When Leon teamed up with the Starlighters, including J. J. Cale, Leo Feather, and Chuck Blackwell, and Johnny Williams to create the Tulsa Sound, they were a major factor in the development of the style of music. With James Burton, he took guitar lessons in Los Angeles in 1958. Early in his career, he was most renowned for his work as a session musician. Rock & roll, blues, gospel, and bluegrass are just some of the genres Russell has performed in during his solo career. As a session musician, he’s worked with a diverse range of artists, including Jan and Dean, Gary Lewis & the Playboys, George Harrison, Delaney Bramlett, Freddy Cannon, Ringo Starr, Doris Day, Elton John, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, the Byrds, Barbra Streisand, the Beach Boys, the Ventures, Willie Nelson, Badfinger, the Tijuana Brass, Frank Sinatra, the Band

With the Byrds, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Bobby Pickett, and Herb Alpert, Russell was a first-call studio musician in Los Angeles in the 1960s. Many of Phil Spector’s songs feature him on piano, including those by the Ronettes, Crystals, and Darlene Love. He also played on Phil Spector’s A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector, released in 1963. Short, black, slicked-back hair contrasts with his later look in the 1964 performance video T.A.M.I. Show, when he is seen playing piano with the Wrecking Crew (an informal term for the greatest Los Angeles studio musicians of the 1960s). [14] When Snuff Garrett’s assistant and creative development was hired, he played on multiple number-one hits, including “This Diamond Ring” by Gary Lewis & the Playboys.

death

Russell died peacefully on November 13th, 2016, at the age of 74, at his Nashville, Tennessee, home. He was a longtime resident of Nashville. Despite the fact that he underwent surgery in 2010, he died from a heart attack in July of 2016.

Leon died at the age of 74 on November 13, 2016.

He was born on April 2, 1942, in Lawton, Oklahoma, as Claude Russell Bridges (also known as Leon Russell).



Russell began his guitar studies under American Rock and Roll and Rockabilly Hall of Fame guitarist James Burton after relocating to the Los Angeles area. For the majority of his early career, Leon Russell was best known as a session musician, playing on tracks for artists like Jan & Dean, Gary Lewis, and George Harrison, Gram Parsons and Delaney Bramlett and Ringo Starr and Doris Day and Elton John, and Ray Charles and Eric Clapton and The Beach Boys and The Ventures and Willie Nelson and Badfinger.